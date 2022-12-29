“The enigma of Cain”: the viral mystery that everyone wants to solve

It is presumed that only four people have managed to decipher what the pages of “The Riddle of Cain”a book originally published in 1934 in it United Kingdom under the title of Cain’s Jawbonewhich in its literal translation alludes to the murderous weapon described in the Biblical story of cain and abel, a jaw. A book about the riddle of a murder, a mystery that in 2022 went viral among users TikTok and revives thanks to the premiere on Netflix of “Glass Onion: Daggers in the Back 2″ and particularly to a scene of the great detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craigwhich went viral in TikTok, where not all are dances.

The editorial Penguin Random House decided to republish this classic of mystery literature written by Edward Powys Mathers, at the request of thousands of readers who wanted to solve the enigma, such as Benoit Blanc. On the platform, users reported their discoveries as they read the book and even imitated the famous detective blackboard by connecting the torn pages as if they were clues or culprits.

It was thought that “The Riddle of Cain” it had fallen into oblivion, was originally published in 1934 and was out of print until it was reprinted in 2019, before the pandemic; however, the premiere of the second part of Glass Onion and its success on TikTok brought it back to life; East puzzle literary could not go unnoticed by the great detective Benoit White (Daniel Craig). It was normal for someone of his deductive height to seek to solve it during his confinement during the pandemic. Although the appearance of the book remained for a few seconds as an apparently inconsequential element in the bathroom scene when the character Craig Plays Among Us with his friends and colleagues, netizens followed suit and unearthed Mathers’ creation once again.

In the film, starring detective Benoit Whitethis appearance is nothing more than a nod to literature or a clue that perhaps wants to reveal that the story that will be presented may not follow a linear continuation, but will have action, time jumps and that in the end someone will have to be the in charge of ordering the pages, in this case the filmmaker Rian Johnsonwho has declared himself a fan of puzzles and mystery novels.

So it is not at all coincidental that the book forgotten on the bathroom floor is much more than just a book, a riddle that develops throughout 100 pages throughout which the reader will have to try to decipher an enigmatic murder that has conquered the new generations 88 years after its first publication.

Edward Powys Mathers, responsible for crossword puzzles in the London Observer newspaper, published “The Riddle of Cain” under the pseudonym Torquemada. To solve the mystery hidden in its pages, the reader has to identify the six murderers and their respective victims, but to do so requires organizing the pages, which were published out of order.

The mysterious murder of “The Riddle of Cain” it poses three puzzles: the first challenge is to place the pages in the correct order; the second is to identify the six murder victims and, lastly, to relate each murder to its perpetrator; Whoever is able to solve the mystery receives a prize, the reward, in 1934, they were fifteen poundsnow, they are 1000 euros.

Edward Powys Mathers the author of this riddle was a translator and poet; died in 1939wrote under the pseudonym of Torquemada; in fact, this enigma is part of his book “The Torquemada Puzzle Book”, a compilation of acrostics, crosswords, anagrams, word problems and puzzles. In order to accommodate the pages of “The Riddle of Cain”readers will run into some obstacles or possible configurations that may or may not solve the puzzle, these are beyond the 30 million possible combinations and with each movement it becomes a challenge.

Only four people are known to have correctly cracked the riddle since the book was first published in 1934; two of them in the 1930s.

