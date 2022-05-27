The Entire BioShock Saga Free With The Epic Games Store: Triple Gift From The PC Game Store

The acclaimed action-shooter saga in its entirety: the new gift from the Fortnite parents’ store.

A mysterious gift was advanced for today and again they fulfilled from the Epic Games Store. The PC market allows you to download BioShock: The Collection for free from today or, what is the same, three great action-shooter games that we fell in love with in the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, remastered in 1080. Users will have see you next thursday to connect to the store and get hold of them.

“There is always a lighthouse. There is always a man. There is always a city. Enjoy the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock saga with BioShock: The Collection. Delve into the cities of Rapture y Columbia with BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, which include all single-player add-ons. Fight for your life and defeat your enemies, whether at the bottom of the sea or beyond the clouds.”

The BioShock saga marked a good group of players creating, especially with its first installment, one of the best treated environments in the video game industry. For this reason, it is difficult not to be excited about its fourth installment, which precisely this week left news on offer for a job offer. Of course, this BioShock 4 will not be developed by Ken Levine, leader of two of these three games.

And next week? From the Epic Games Store they continue to save the surprise for the end, so we hope that, after Borderlands 3 a few days ago and now BioShock: The Collection, there will be a gift for the users of the Fortnite parent store. From 3DJuegos we will be attentive to bring you this and other free games.

