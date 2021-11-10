The entire cheats of GTA San Andreas

Assault Helicopter (Hunter)
THREATS
Circle, X, L1, circle, circle, L1, circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1.
Struggle fighter (Hydra)
JUMPJET
Triangle, triangle, sq., circle, X, L1, L1, down, up.
Tank (Rinho)
AIWPRTON
Circle, circle, L1, circle, circle, circle, L1, L2, R1, triangle, circle, triangle.
Jetpack
ROCKETMAN / YECGAA.
Up, down, left, proper, L1, L2, R1, R2, up, down, left, proper.
Sports activities automobile 1 (Hotring Racer v1)
PDNEJOH / VROCKPOKEY
R1, circle, R2, proper, L1, L2, X, X, sq., R1.
Sporty 2 (Hotring Racer v2)
VPJTQWV
R2, L1, circle, proper, L1, R1, proper, up, circle, R2.
Race Automotive 1 (Bloodring Banger v1)
OLDSPEEDDEMON.
R1, circle, R2, proper, L1, L2, X, X, sq., R1.
Race Automotive 2 (Bloodring Banger v2):
CQZIJMB
R2, L1, circle, proper, L1, R1, proper, up, circle, R2.
Parachute
AIYPWZQP
Left, proper, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, up, down, proper, L1.
Monster Truck
AGBDLCID / MONSTERMASH.
Proper, up, R1, R1, R1, down, triangle, triangle, X, circle, L1, L1.
Excavator (Dozer)
EEGCYXT / ITSALLBULL.
R2, L1, L1, proper, proper, up, up, X, L1, left.
Golfing Cart (Caddy)
RZHSUEW
Circle, L1, up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, circle, X.
Aircraft
FLYINGTOSTUNT
Circle, up, L1, L2, down, R1, L1, L1, left, left, X, triangle.
Ranchera
JQNTDMH
Up, proper, proper, L1, proper, up, sq., L2.
Quad
AKJJYGLC / FOURWHEELFUN.
Left, left, down, down, up, up, sq., circle, triangle, R1, R2.
Stunt Aircraft
URKQSRK
Circle, up, L1, L2, down, R1, L1, L1, left, left, X, triangle.
Hearse (Romero)
AQTBCODX / WHERESTHEFUNERAL.
Down, R2, down, R1, L2, left, R1, L1 left, proper.
Limousine (Stretch)
CELEBRITYSTATUS / KRIJEBR.
R2, up, L2, left, left, R1, L1, circle, proper.
Gas Truck (Tanker Truck)
AMOMHRER
R1, up, left, proper, R2, up, proper, sq., proper, L2, L1, L1.
Vortex Hovercraft
KGGGDKP
Triangle, triangle, sq., circle, X, L1, L2, down, down.
Rubbish truck
UBHYZHQ / TRUEGRIME.
Circle, R1, circle, R1, left, left, R1, L1, circle, proper.
Flying automobiles
RIPAZHA
Sq., down, L2, up, L1, circle, up, X, left.
Flying boats
AFSNMSMW
R2, circle, up, L1, proper, R1, proper, up, sq., triangle.
Tank mode automobiles
JCNRUAD
L1, L2, L2, up, proper, proper, up, R1, R2, R2.
automobiles with nitro
COXEFGU / SPEEDFREAK.
Left, triangle, R1, L1, up, sq., triangle, down, circle, L2, L1, L1.
nitro taxis
VKYPQCF
Up, X, triangle, X, triangle, X, sq., R2, proper.
Excessive using
PGGOMOY / STICKLIKEGLUE.
Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.
blast in all automobiles
CPKTNWT.
R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, sq., triangle, circle, triangle, L2, L1.
automobiles by means of water
GKPNMQ
Proper, R2, circle, R1, L2, sq., R1, R2.
Automobiles go with the flow and fly
BSXSGGC / BUBBLECARS.
Sq., R2, down, down, left, down, left, left, L2, X.
Invisible Automobiles
GKPNMQ.XICWMD / WHEELSONLYPLEASE.
Triangle, L1, triangle, R2, sq., L1, L1.