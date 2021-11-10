The entire cheats of GTA San Andreas

By
Mr josh
0

Assault Helicopter (Hunter)

THREATS

Circle, X, L1, circle, circle, L1, circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1.

Struggle fighter (Hydra)

JUMPJET

Triangle, triangle, sq., circle, X, L1, L1, down, up.

Tank (Rinho)

AIWPRTON

Circle, circle, L1, circle, circle, circle, L1, L2, R1, triangle, circle, triangle.

Jetpack

ROCKETMAN / YECGAA.

Up, down, left, proper, L1, L2, R1, R2, up, down, left, proper.

Sports activities automobile 1 (Hotring Racer v1)

PDNEJOH / VROCKPOKEY

R1, circle, R2, proper, L1, L2, X, X, sq., R1.

Sporty 2 (Hotring Racer v2)

VPJTQWV

R2, L1, circle, proper, L1, R1, proper, up, circle, R2.

Race Automotive 1 (Bloodring Banger v1)

OLDSPEEDDEMON.

R1, circle, R2, proper, L1, L2, X, X, sq., R1.

Race Automotive 2 (Bloodring Banger v2):

CQZIJMB

R2, L1, circle, proper, L1, R1, proper, up, circle, R2.

Parachute

AIYPWZQP

Left, proper, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, up, down, proper, L1.

Monster Truck

AGBDLCID / MONSTERMASH.

Proper, up, R1, R1, R1, down, triangle, triangle, X, circle, L1, L1.

Excavator (Dozer)

EEGCYXT / ITSALLBULL.

R2, L1, L1, proper, proper, up, up, X, L1, left.

Golfing Cart (Caddy)

RZHSUEW

Circle, L1, up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, circle, X.

Aircraft

FLYINGTOSTUNT

Circle, up, L1, L2, down, R1, L1, L1, left, left, X, triangle.

Ranchera

JQNTDMH

Up, proper, proper, L1, proper, up, sq., L2.

Quad

AKJJYGLC / FOURWHEELFUN.

Left, left, down, down, up, up, sq., circle, triangle, R1, R2.

Stunt Aircraft

URKQSRK

Circle, up, L1, L2, down, R1, L1, L1, left, left, X, triangle.

Hearse (Romero)

AQTBCODX / WHERESTHEFUNERAL.

Down, R2, down, R1, L2, left, R1, L1 left, proper.

Limousine (Stretch)

CELEBRITYSTATUS / KRIJEBR.

R2, up, L2, left, left, R1, L1, circle, proper.

Gas Truck (Tanker Truck)

AMOMHRER

R1, up, left, proper, R2, up, proper, sq., proper, L2, L1, L1.

Vortex Hovercraft

KGGGDKP

Triangle, triangle, sq., circle, X, L1, L2, down, down.

Rubbish truck

UBHYZHQ / TRUEGRIME.

Circle, R1, circle, R1, left, left, R1, L1, circle, proper.

Flying automobiles

RIPAZHA

Sq., down, L2, up, L1, circle, up, X, left.

Flying boats

AFSNMSMW

R2, circle, up, L1, proper, R1, proper, up, sq., triangle.

Tank mode automobiles

JCNRUAD

L1, L2, L2, up, proper, proper, up, R1, R2, R2.

automobiles with nitro

COXEFGU / SPEEDFREAK.

Left, triangle, R1, L1, up, sq., triangle, down, circle, L2, L1, L1.

nitro taxis

VKYPQCF

Up, X, triangle, X, triangle, X, sq., R2, proper.

Excessive using

PGGOMOY / STICKLIKEGLUE.

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1.

blast in all automobiles

CPKTNWT.

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, sq., triangle, circle, triangle, L2, L1.

automobiles by means of water

GKPNMQ

Proper, R2, circle, R1, L2, sq., R1, R2.

Automobiles go with the flow and fly

BSXSGGC / BUBBLECARS.

Sq., R2, down, down, left, down, left, left, L2, X.

Invisible Automobiles

GKPNMQ.XICWMD / WHEELSONLYPLEASE.

Triangle, L1, triangle, R2, sq., L1, L1.

