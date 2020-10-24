The entire country should get the Corona vaccine for free, everyone is worried by the virus: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Kovid-19 vaccine should be made available free of cost all over the country as all people are troubled by the corona virus. Also Read – The Finance Minister again reiterated, ‘The promise of free corona vaccine in Bihar election manifesto is absolutely right’

However, the vaccine of Kovid-19 is not yet available. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to provide this vaccine free of cost to all the people of the state in its resolution for the Bihar assembly elections. After that there has been a debate whether Kovid-19 vaccine should be made available to the people free or not.

Kejriwal told reporters after inaugurating two flyovers in north-east Delhi, "The entire country should get the Kovid-19 vaccine for free. Everyone is troubled by the Corona virus. "Official sources say that after the corona virus vaccine is vaccinated under the special Kovid-19 vaccination program, the center will buy it directly and make it available to priority groups."

