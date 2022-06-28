The Epic Games Store celebrates a new user record thanks to the success of Fall Guys

Mediatonic’s festive battle royale debuted as free to play last week on PC and consoles.

Despite being able to try it for the first time a year ago, Fall Guys is back in the news due to its arrival on more platforms (Xbox and Nintendo Switch) coinciding with its conversion to the free to play model. The Mediatonic title has added more than 20 million players in its first 48 hours free for everyone, but there is still more.

The record was set last Tuesday.Such is the impact of this relaunch that even the Epic Games Store itself has things to celebrate. Epic has the game available in its digital store on PC and, as a consequence of its launch as free to play, they can boast of a new record of active players in the storejust like have announced in social networks.

The record was set last Tuesday, June 21, just the day that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout became free to play. Although there are no official figures, Epic has clarified that with such a statement it refers to the cumulative number of active players in the store. throughout the daysomething obviously motivated by the relaunch of the Mediatonic game.

In addition to PC, Fall Guys is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch after announcing its landing on Microsoft and Nintendo platforms just over a month ago. In addition, Mediatonic continues insisting on collaborations with all kinds of companies, having recent examples of both Xbox sagas and PlayStation characters.

