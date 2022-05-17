The epic of The Lord of the Rings is back with this trailer for a fan remake of The Conquest

Living in situ the battle of Helm’s abyss will be just one of the great attractions of the proposal.

The name of LOTR Conquest Reimagined may not sound familiar to you, but after the publication of its latest trailer that will change, and even more so if you are fans of the Warner Bros. film trilogy. Conceived as a fan remake of the irregular The Lord of the Rings: The Conquest, those responsible shared a few days ago a preview dedicated to Helm’s Deep, where the great battle of The Two Towers takes place.

In just over two minutes, the trailer, which you can see at the head of the news, shows a great recreation of the fortress of Hornvilla, from its outer walls to remote places in the interior, in which the forces of Rohán resisted alongside Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli in one of the greatest moments of the trilogy. The shared document goes through a castle and a gorge in perfect peace, but it also leaves us with moments of tension before the fight begins.

We already talked about LOTR Conquest Reimagined a few months ago on the pages of 3DJuegos. It is a remake of the EA veteran released in 2009 that will use Unreal Engine 4 as the graphics engine. It guarantees extensive visual improvements, as seen in the published trailer, but also revised gameplay mechanics to give audiences an experience worthy of one of the world’s most beloved IPs.

Through its web portal, those interested can find more information about the project, as well as make donations to carry it out. It is unknown at the moment if EA and/or Warner Bros. Games have given their approval.

In 3DJuegos we analyzed a few days ago the reasons why we have had so few great Lord of the Rings video games, while today fellow Felie Báguena calls for a new next-gen adventure of the disputed IP.

More about: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Conquest and LOTR Conquest Reimagined.