The “error” that Xavi observed in the statue of Maradona, the tribute to Diego and the request to stop the war: the little pearls of Napoli-Barcelona

Xavi mentioned an “error” in the statue of Maradona in Naples

The Barcelona cameras recorded the expedition of the Blaugrana squad to Neapolitan land prior to the crossing for the revenge of the 16th final of the Europa League. Xavi Hernandezcoach of the Catalans, entered the Diego Armando Maradona from Naples and got to know the corridors of the modernized stadium of the Italian club. When he ran into the statue of the emblematic Argentine soccer player, he was struck by a detail: that the ball in the play was on his right knee when, in fact, he was left-handed.

It was a mistake? No. The image of Maradona to shape the statue was taken from his match with the Argentine team. What they did in Italy was to portray that moment and modify the shirt with vertical sticks that represent the Albiceleste for a smooth that symbolized that of Napoli. In short, the Catalan coach marked a detail that did not accuse the author of faults.

“If Messi had not appeared, Maradona would still be the best of all time. It is an honor to play in this stadium. He is a footballer who moved us all, he was a reference for everyone in the world. We keep watching videos of Maradona and we keep getting excited. It’s a responsibility to play a great game here”, declared Xavi in ​​the preview.

Rodrigo’s song for Maradona on the field of Napoles

As it could not be in another way, the Neapolitan supporters paid various tributes to Diego in the stadium that changed its name since his death (it was San Paolo). On this occasion, against a rival in which Maradona knew how to play, the speakers on the court reproduced the theme “The hand of God”by the Argentine quartet singer Rodrigo Bueno.

“And the whole town sang…”, was heard in the preview, haranguing the fans to shout “Remaining, Remaining” lowering the volume of the music in order to make the throats vibrate in the chorus of the song. This tune will be familiar to the Barça contingent, as it had also been put into play at halftime of the match friendly they played in Saudi Arabia against Boca Juniors for the Maradona Cup.

In addition, through their stories on the official Instagram account, the Barcelona camera recorded local supporters when they sang in memory of the Argentine star: “Hey, hey, hey, hey, Diego, Diego.” The one who paid tribute to Maradona during the 90 minutes was the Dutchman Frenkie de Jongwho scored a great goal to extend his team’s lead on the scoreboard.

But Maradona was not the only reason the two teams came together, as the headlines of both teams posed with a white flag with red letters that read: “Stop war” (“Stop the war”, in English). The protagonists did not look aside in the face of the war that shocks the world: Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Knowing that hundreds of thousands of eyes were going to be magnetized in one of the most captivating duels of this instance of the continental cup, the players got together to fight for a message of peace.

The image of the Napoli and Barcelona campuses with the anti-war flag (REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

