The escalation of Mapuche extremist groups in southern Chile and Argentina

Mapuches advance in land usurpation

There is a clear escalation of the conflict of the Mapuche extremist groups in the south of Chile and Argentina, consisting of a qualitative leap since 2020 symbolized by the ambush and death of police officer Nain Caniumil in October of that year. This phase is characterized by direct attacks on security authorities (Carabiniers and gendarmerie) the use of military firearms, elements wearing military or semi-military uniforms and war tactics. They are becoming more audacious and violent in their actions and each time they are a challenge to the state. The latest example of the attack on a Gendarmerie mobile post in southern Argentina is another example of this escalation.

It must be emphasized that extremist groups they do not represent the majority of the Mapuche population who live peacefully and participate in the democracy of both Chile and Argentina. There is a minority in both countries that do not rule out conflict as a solution to the problems between the state and the Mapuche communities, and even fewer that support the violence of extremist groups. However, this small minority has the Mapuche region of both countries in check.

This conflict has existed in Chile since at least 1990 (32 years) and has gone through several phases up to the present. Beginning with social protest, at each stage extremists have escalated the use of violence as an important element of their tactics. Nevertheless, between 2008 to 2020 (12 years) this violence stabilized somewhat, limited to sabotage, occupations, arson attacks on machinery/vehicles, private homes and churches. Usually they limited themselves to attacking civilian property and private companies. They caused a lot of material damage, but in general they did not directly attack the state, and in general they avoided murder, although there were exceptions in both senses. For a long time there was talk of escalation, in their documents, in their speeches and communications, but they reached the edge of the precipice, but they did not jump into the void.

Tomas in Villa Mascardi, Rio Negro, Argentina

This avoidance of attacking the state and causing human victims made them exist in a kind of gray state in which it was difficult to characterize them: were they social protest groups or were they terrorist groups? This made it difficult for the state to act. There were fierce internal debates about what were the best policies to end this problem. Significantly, the new mode of action of these groups has taken them out of this gray area and has placed them more and more concretely in the category of a terrorist group.

Why this qualitative leap and why now? For me there are three fundamental reasons: 1) Government weakness, 2) Increase in foreign influence, 3) Increase in financial and material resources. There may be others, but these are the most important.

First, government weakness. The inability of the Piñera government to neutralize the massive social protests of 2019 showed that the Chilean government was weak both morally and materially. In particular, the state has become very guarantor, emphasizing the rights of citizens, without demanding a corresponding increase in responsibility. Democracy cannot function efficiently without a balance of the two elements. This emphasis on guarantees without liability has only increased under the Boric government. So it is not surprising that, despite their greater ideological affinity, the onslaught of Mapuche extremists has increased. This is the main factor of the extremist rise.

Second, the increased influence and presence of foreign extremist elements. There is a pre-2008 relationship with the FARC who provided training and advice to Mapuche extremist groups and indications of a similar relationship with Spain’s ETA. After the peace agreement between the FARC and the Colombian government at the end of 2016, an increase in the presence of FARC elements in the southern macro zone of Chile has been reported.

Third, extremist groups have increased their financial sources and also their arsenals of weapons of war. Robust logistics is the engine of any armed conflict. Without this logistics it cannot be sustained. Che Guevara sentenced to death a generation of his followers by telling them that their main source of weapons and logistics was the precarious flow of whatever they could capture to the government. The FARC, which were not of the Guevarist line, were able to sustain the longest guerrilla war in the hemisphere (52 years) because despite their unpopularity, they enjoyed robust logistics as a result of drug trafficking. Extremist Mapuche groups have been receiving income from extortion from logging companies for some time, but lately it is no surprise that the most important centers of drug trafficking in Chile have developed in the southern macrozone. It may be that they are not directly drug traffickers, just as the FARC was not, but like the FARC, they receive income from the business.

Until these three issues are resolved or neutralized, this conflict will continue to grow without a solution.

The author is a specialist in the study of political violence, in Washington, DC

