The Eternals Features Kumail Nanjiani In A Bollywood Dance Number

It is a tough time for Marvel followers, as we’re at present occupying the interim interval between phases. However whereas there are not any new films hitting theaters till Black Widow kicks issues off in Might, there’s tons of thrilling tasks to look ahead to. In addition to the TV collection heading to Disney+, the fandom is eagerly anticipating huge display screen adventures like The Eternals. Kumail Nanjiani obtained ripped for his position in Chloé Zhao’s Marvel debut, and he just lately revealed that we should always count on some Bollywood motion within the upcoming blockbuster.