The Eternals: How The New Marvel Movie Could Introduce The X-Men To The MCU

That’s to not say there aren’t enhanced people on Earth within the MCU, however there definitely aren’t that lots of them. And whereas it regarded for a time just like the Inhumans have been going to take the mutants’ place as the first group of individuals with particular powers, not solely has their been no point out of them within the MCU motion pictures, however contemplating how occasions in Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Inhumans haven’t been acknowledged on the massive display screen (to not point out how badly the latter collection bombed), I believe that their official introduction into the primary MCU canon is being saved for down the road. The Ms. Marvel Disney+ collection can be place for that to occur, however that’s inappropriate.