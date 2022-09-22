The EU agreed another package of sanctions against Russia after Putin’s nuclear threat and the mobilization of reservists

The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell

The foreign ministers of the European Union agreed this Wednesday to prepare new sanctions against Russiawhich will be finalized as soon as possible, as announced by the head of community diplomacy, Joseph Borrell.

As advanced Borrellthis new package of sanctions will affect new sectors of the Russian economyincluding the technological one, and will include new individuals, but it has not yet been closed.

The foreign ministers, meeting urgently in New York, They also promised to continue supplying weapons to Kiev for as long as it takes in a statement adopted by consensus.

The appointment was convened this Wednesday as part of the UN General Assemblyafter the Russian president, Vladimir Putindecree the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists and threaten to use its entire arsenal, including the nuclear one.

“It is clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine, he is trying to destroy the whole country by various means”, Borrell said at a press conference at the end of the meeting.

The Spanish diplomat considered that the latest movements of Moscow seek to undermine the support that Ukraine is receiving from its allies and threaten international peace and security “on an unprecedented scale.”

“But this will not break our unity in supporting Ukraine or our broad support for Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty for as long as it takes,” he insisted.

On the new sanctions, Borrell explained that what was closed was a political agreementgiven the informal nature of the meeting, and that formal decisions will be necessary to concretize them and make them effective.

In the declaration that they approved this Wednesday, the European foreign ministers also condemned the plans to organize referendums of annexation to Russia in occupied areas of Ukraine and made it clear that they will never recognize their results.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, promised before the 77th UN General Assembly to increase military support for Ukraine, as long as necessary, until it achieves victory over Russia.

“The EU remains steadfast in its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and demands that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from all territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. ”, concludes the document.

This Wednesday, the prime minister of the UK, Liz Trusspromised to the 77th UN General Assembly to increase military support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes, until it achieves victory over Russia.

“At this crucial moment, I am committed to maintaining and increasing our military support to Ukraine, regardless of how long it takes us to do so. We will not rest until Ukraine wins. This is a defining moment in our history and in the history of freedom,” Truss warned.

Truss condemned Putin’s call to mobilize 300,000 reservists to fight in the invasion of Ukraine and assured that “Vladimir Putin tries to justify his catastrophic failure. He speaks of democracy when in his regime there are no human rights or freedom”.

“This very night in Ukraine, weapons are being used to kill the people. Rape as an instrument of war. Ukraine is solid, Putin’s maneuvers will not work. Ukrainians are defending their country, that’s why we have to act,” added Truss.

(With information from EFE)

