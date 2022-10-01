The EU ambassador left Nicaragua after being declared persona non grata by the Ortega regime

File photo of Daniel Ortega at a political event in Managua, Nicaragua (REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas)

The ambassador of the European Union (EU) left Nicaragua this Saturday after being declared non grata by the regime of President Daniel Ortega, in a week of tensions with the international community in which he broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands and rejected the new US ambassador.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada verbally notified Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt that had to leave the country after the EU delegation last week demanded freedom for political prisoners in the United Nations General Assembly. Muscheidt had been in office for a year.

During the session of the UN Human Rights Council, the EU urged Nicaragua to “end the repression” against opponents, priests and independent media and to restore “democracy.”

the local environment 100% News stated on Wednesday that “the Nicaraguan foreign ministry communicated to the headquarters of the European Union that its ambassador is non grata in Managua”. In addition, an article by him, who operates from exile in Costa Rica, stated that the regime justified the measure by arguing that there is “interference and disrespect for national sovereignty” by the European Union to Nicaragua.

The EU has imposed in the last four years immigration and economic sanctions dozens of officials, relatives and relatives of the Nicaraguan president for human rights violations and corruption. In addition, he has asked the Ortega regime to release more than 200 opponents, including seven former presidential candidates who were captured last year before the November elections, in which the president won his third successive re-election since 2007.

The ambassador of the European Union in Nicaragua, the German Bettina Muscheidt (EFE)

Secondly, On Friday night, the Nicaraguan regime announced the breaking of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands, after a speech by Ortega in which he accused the European country of interference.

“The Netherlands deplores Nicaragua’s disproportionate decision to break diplomatic relations. Of course, we talk about human rights violations and the deterioration of democracy when there are reasons to do so. But a conversation about it is always better than cutting ties,” said the Dutch chancellor. Wopke Hoekstra on his Twitter account. “Other countries are also noticing that it is difficult to maintain a dialogue with Nicaragua. Therefore, we are discussing the next steps with the EU,” the Dutch official said.

The Netherlands closed its embassy in Nicaragua on December 31, 2012 and since then its headquarters in Costa Rica have taken over affairs.

Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo also announced that Managua would not accept the new ambassador appointed by the United States, Hugo Rodríguez, as its representative in the Central American country.

Archive photograph showing the Nicaraguan vice president, Rosario Murillo, during an act in Managua (EFE/Jorge Torres)



And last March, the Vatican ambassador in Managua Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag was unexpectedly informed that he had to leave the country. Days later, the Vatican confirmed in a statement that the nuncio had been expelled from Nicaragua, calling the decision “incomprehensible.”

Nicaragua is going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, that has been accentuated after the controversial general elections of last November 7, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main contenders in prison.

Ortega, close to turning 77, has 15 years and 7 consecutive months in power, amid allegations of authoritarianism and electoral fraud.

With information from AFP and Reuters

