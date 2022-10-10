The EU condemned the Russian Army’s attacks on civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, condemned on Sunday a Russian attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia with about twenty fatalities.

“A Russian shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia killed at least 17 civilians and injured forty others. The European Union condemns Russia’s relentless attacks against civilians throughout Ukraine, with dozens of victims every week,” Borrell wrote in a message posted on the social network Twitter.

In addition, the head of European diplomacy indicated that “all those responsible will have to be held accountable.”

The Ukrainian government described the aforementioned attack as a terrorist act. “These areas are not for military purposes. The sole objective of Russia’s deliberate attacks was to cause death and destruction to the civilian population, spread terror and fear,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba said in a statement.

In the note, collected on the Foreign Affairs website, Kuleba indicates that “deliberately attacking civilians is a war crime” and that Russia is a “terrorist state” that must be “contained in the most energetic way”.

The minister has urged the International Criminal Court to “urgently send investigators and experts to the scene to document evidence of Russia’s war crimes” and the United States to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

At least 17 people were killed as a result of the overnight Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, according to reports. Anatoly Kurtevmayor of the town through Telegram, reports the news agency UKrinform.

“As a result of the night rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, several apartment buildings and some residential streets in the city were damaged. According to preliminary data, five houses were destroyed and about 40 people were injured. At this time, 17 people are known to have died,” Kurtev wrote.

The Russian army has bombed this morning with ten missiles the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia, in whose municipal district the main Ukrainian nuclear power plant is located.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported the attack through social networks where he pointed out that “the enemy continues to terrorize the city of Zaporizhzhia. Nearly a dozen missiles have hit. Consequences are being established.”

Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

The mayor of the city also reported on social networks that residential buildings were damaged as a result of the missile attack.

“Zaporizhzhia was once again the target of a massive missile launch. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out,” Kurtev wrote.

The Ukrainian authorities have added that “Information on the victims is being collected and the relevant services are already working on the site.”

According to information previously provided by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, the Russian army, which “continues to terrorize the city”, launched ten missiles against the city.

(With information from Europe Press)

