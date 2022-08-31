The EU decided to suspend the visa facilitation agreement for Russian citizens

European Union flags in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to suspend a visa facility that benefited Russia.but noor moved toward a broader ban on restricting visas.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the ministers meeting in Prague agreed that relations with Russia they can’t go on “business as usual” and that the agreement should be “fully suspended”.

The suspension will make the procedures that Russian citizens have to complete to obtain a permit for stays of 90 days more difficult and more expensive.Borrell said.

“This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by EU member countries.“, said.

In a concession to eastern EU countries that wanted a tougher deal, Borrell said states that border Russia can “take measures at the national level to restrict entry into the EU.”

But, the diplomat indicated that any measure has to conform to the rules of the common zone of the Schengen bloc and stressed that it is important that members of civil society can continue to travel to the EU.

Before the appointment, Poland and the three Baltic countries, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, had declared that they considered the possibility of banning Russian travellers, if the EU as a whole did not.

Borrell justified the decision reached today because, as he said, since mid-July there has been a “substantial” increase in border crossings from Russia to neighboring states belonging to the EU, which has become “a security risk” for those countries of the community club, according to the high representative of the Union.

“In addition, we have seen many Russians traveling for leisure, to go shopping, as if a war was not being waged in Ukraine”he found.

The head of community diplomacy said that there is “a common understanding” that the suspension of the agreement with Russia “It will allow visas to be granted one by one, based on a careful examination of each individual case and, in particular, for specific groups of people.”

In this sense, he indicated that The EU does not want to lose contact with those who oppose the war in Ukraine and with Russian civil society.

The ministers also agreed that passports issued by the Russian authorities in the occupied areas of Ukraine will not be recognized in the Twenty-Seven.

Regarding visas that have already been issued and are not new, the ministers agreed to invite the European Commission to analyze “this complex situation and provide guidelines” in this regard.

