The EU demanded from Russia the immediate release of political prisoner Alexei Navalny

The high representative of the European Union for foreign policy Joseph Borrellreminded this Saturday the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny two years after his poisoning and asked for his immediate release from prison.

“The EU continues to condemn in the strongest possible terms the attempt to assassinate Mr Navalny by poisoning with a military chemical nerve agent from the group Novichok. We call on the Russian Federation to honor its commitments under the Chemical Weapons Conventions to investigate it in full transparency and without further delay,” Borrell said in a statement.

The EU “reiterates its call on Russia to comply with its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights” which includes a provisional measure of the European Court of Human Rights which demands that Navalny be released immediately.

In particular, the EU deplores “the recent unjustified disciplinary measures” taken by the prison authorities against Navalny and holds the Russian authorities responsible for his safety and health.

The high representative of the European Union for foreign policy, Josep Borrell

Borrell also asked Moscow for full cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Likewise, condemned the outlawing of Navalny’s organization and its regional offices and “the continued persecution and imprisonment” of Navalny and members of his team.

The EU regrets “Russia’s unjustified, unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine” which “has amplified internal repression” in that country and the measures against critics of the Kremlin and civil society as a whole, added Borrell.

The Twenty-Seven responded to Navalny’s poisoning by imposing restrictive measures against six senior Russian officials and one entity.

THE VOICE OF NAVALNY

This week, Russian opponent Alexei Navalny called on Western countries to issue tougher sanctions against Russian oligarchs while the war against Ukraine continues, since in his opinion President Vladimir Putin and his they keep “getting away with it”.

Alexei Navalny, the main opposition leader of Vladimir Putin

“Putin’s war with Ukraine has been going on for six months now. From day one, Western leaders were adamant that Putin’s oligarchs and bribes would face sanctions and that this time they would not get away with it, but they got away with it.”, he has protested on Twitter from the Russian prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence for a crime of tax fraud.

Navalny has assured that although there is a broad consensus in international institutions such as the European Commission or the United States Congress to sanction the “warmongers”, at the moment of specifying, “everything falls apart”.

“Nothing happens. Leaders make great speeches, but decisions get stuck somewhere”, he has protested through a long string of messages on the aforementioned social network in which he names several examples of some of the “sponsors” of the family and the alleged mistresses of Putin who would have dodged these sanctions, such as the head of Gazprom , Alexei Miller.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Alexei Navalny claimed to have been placed in prison isolation

Persecution in Russia: an ally of the opposition Alexei Navalny was prosecuted for a tweet about the invasion of Ukraine

Alexei Navalny announced the creation of a union for prisoners and workers in Russian prisons