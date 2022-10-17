The EU demanded maximum transparency from Iran about the fire in the Evin prison, where the regime keeps political prisoners imprisoned

Josep Borrell, high representative of EU Foreign Policy (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

The European Union (EU) demanded this Sunday from the Iranian regime “maximum transparency” regarding the fire and the clashes that took place last night in Tehran’s Evin prison, which houses political prisoners.

Joseph Borrellhigh representative of the EU Foreign Policy, assured in a message shared on the social network Twitter that he is following the news in this regard and stressed that “the Iranian authorities are responsible for the lives of all detainees, including human rights defenders. humans and citizens of the EU”.

“I have conveyed my serious concerns to Foreign Minister Abdolahian. We expect maximum transparency on the situation,” wrote Borrell, who communicated with his Iranian counterpart, Hosein Amir Abdolahian.

This is what Evin prison looked like inside, as a result of the fire and riots

The words of the head of European diplomacy take place one day before the Twenty-seven predictably give the green light to new sanctions against Tehran for the death of Mahsa Amini and for the repression against demonstrators protesting against his arrest and death.

At least four people died and 61 were injured in the fire and clashes that took place last night in Tehran’s Evin prison, where, according to the official version, common prisoners set fire to the clothing warehouse, which caused the fire and clashes between prisoners and prison officials.

A group of inmates started the fire at Ervin Prison

The dreaded Evin prison, located in western Tehran, houses political prisoners, foreigners and journalists in an area of ​​40 hectaresand has been denounced by human rights groups for its poor conditions and alleged torture.

Among its inmates are the British-Iranian Morad Tahbazthe Iranian-American Mothers Shargithe Iranian-French Fariba Adelkhahiranian film director Jafar Panahi or opposition activist Arash Sadeghi.

Some of them, like the journalist Niloufar Hamidithe Iranian-American Siamak Prayer or the activist Hossein Shanbezadehinformed their families that they were not harmed in last night’s events.

In Evin prison there are political prisoners, foreigners and journalists

The US State Department blamed the Iranian regime for the safety of the Americans detained in Evin. “Iran bears full responsibility for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be immediately released,” the US Foreign Ministry spokesman tweeted. Ned Price.

“We are urgently following the reports from Evin prison. We are in contact with Switzerland as a protecting power. Iran bears full responsibility for the safety of our unjustly detained citizens, who must be released immediately,” the Joe Biden official said.

The US demanded that Iran take responsibility for the security of Americans detained in Evin prison

In video footage shared by the Oslo-based organization Iran Human Rights, flames and a plume of smoke could be seen in the night sky, and what appeared to be gunshots could be heard.

“A fire is spreading in Evin prison” and “an explosion was heard” from the facility, the social media channel 1500tasvir, which monitors protests and police violations, said on Twitter.

In the video, chants of “Death to the dictator” are heard, one of the main slogans of the protest movement that has been erupting for a month over Amini’s death.

Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, claimed that “trouble and clashes” had broken out at the facility on Saturday night and that “rioters” had started a fire. “The situation is now completely under control,” said the IRNA news agency, which reported at least eight injuries.

With information from EFE

