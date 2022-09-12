The EU endangers the development of open source AI by imposing the same obligations on it as commercial projects

The institutions of the European Union are right now (and for more than a year) debating the approval of the draft of the Artificial Intelligence Law with which they seek to regulate the development of general purpose AIs, in response to a growing concern about the ethical uses (and abuses) of this technology.

However, as denounced in a report by the American think-tank Brookings Institution, the current text of the EU Council’s proposal could have unforeseen consequences for the advancement of AI. Specifically, that of prevent the development of open source artificial intelligence projects.

And it is that, according to the text of the draft, developers of this class of AIs must ensure that their software is accurateas well as transparent about its risks and provided with clear technical documentation.

Think twice, open source developer

Nothing that sounds out of place, until we remember that not all software developments are commercial and proprietaryand that the development of open source AIs (the inclusion of which is explicit in this draft) may be based on the release of imprecise and poorly documented AIs, waiting for the contributions of the developer community to shape a functional product.

According to the Brookings researchers, the EU requirements will force open source developers to think twice before making the code of any AI project publicgiven the possibility that any ‘inaccurate’ use of the same may give rise to lawsuits based on the future AI Law, since this would attribute legal responsibility.

That, of course, would lead to hand large companies a de facto oligopoly over the development of artificial intelligence in Europewhich, in addition to hindering technological innovation and concentrating economic power, “would have a chilling effect on academic progress and the reproducibility of scientific results,” the founder of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Oren, told Techcrunch. Etzioni.

For him, open source projects should not be subject to the same rules than those of private companies:

“There should always be the option that free software can be provided ‘as is’: consider the case of a single student who is working on AI-based functionality; they cannot afford to comply with EU regulations and may be forced to do not distribute their software”.

Open source AI is already showing its advantages over the closed source model

Today, the potential of open source AI has become more than clear thanks to the example of Stable Diffusion: After several months marveling, thanks to DALL-E 2 and others, with the possible Applications future of image-generating artificial intelligences, the (very) recent release of its open source rival Stable Diffusion has immediately generated a ‘boom’ in uses of it…

… allowing us to generate multiple derivative versions of this AI model, in addition to apply it to everyday use of the most popular graphic design applications thanks to the use of plugins… and that’s not to mention the fact that, for many, Stable Diffusion is, simply a better choice for imaging than DALL-E 2. Midjourney, its other big business rival, has already incorporated SD technology into its own generator.

Image | Based on original generated by DALL-E 2

Via | The Register