The EU got tired of big tech for allowing disinformation. Meta, Google and Microsoft are committed to tackling it

Meta, Google, Twitter, Amazon’s Twitter, TikTok and Microsoft, among others, have reached an agreement to take a tougher line against disinformation. This decision was taken after the European Union authorities threatened these companies with imposing heavy fines if they do not stand firm to combat the fake news that circulates on their platforms.

More than 30 signatories, including advertising agencies, have committed to comply with the updated Code of Good Practice on disinformation, according to information provided by the European Commission. The commitment goes through taking measures against false information, against false accounts and political advertising. Non-compliance can lead to fines of up to 6% of the total and global turnover of a company.

Europe “has learned its lesson”

Companies now have six months to meet their commitments and will have to submit a progress report in early 2023.

The vice president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, affirms that this new code shows that “Europe has learned its lesson”. And it is that misinformation can have serious social consequences. Events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Britain’s exit from the European Union”accelerated the EU offensive against fake news“, he claimed.

There are clear examples, in addition to these, that show the danger of disinformation that can lead to the hatred of groups of people. The genocide of the Rohingya community in Myanmar after false information shared on Facebook is a great example of this.

Thierry Breton, head of EU industry, said the sanctions could even lead the EU to ban a company from operating in Europe if it continues to allow misinformation “If there is a constant breach of the rules, we can also think about prevent your access to our information space“, he said at the press conference.

Despite this, the Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe (ACT) see “serious deficiencies in the Code”. They consider that it does not contain specific commitments to limit false information.