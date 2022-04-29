The EU launches its own ‘YouTube’ and its own ‘Twitter’ (based on Mastodon, which has not stopped adding users since the arrival of Musk)

The European Data Protection Supervisor announced yesterday the launch -in a ‘pilot phase’- of two public social media platformswhich will allow the organizations and institutions of the European Union to disseminate their contents without depending on large private providers such as Twitter or YouTube.

Although the first consequence of this launch is that the community institutions will be able to stop depending on entities with headquarters outside the European borders, reinforcing “the EU strategy on digital sovereignty”it has not been that aspect that they have placed more emphasis on:





“Our goal is to offer alternative social media platforms that put people and their right to privacy and data protection first. […] They do not resort to transfers of personal data to external countries […] there are no ads or user profiling.” “We hope that this is a first step that allows a continuity in the use of social platforms compatible with privacy.”

The two networks presented yesterday use open source and decentralized technology: they do not reinvent the wheel, but instead create differentiated instances of pre-existing software. They are the following:

EU Voice: microblogging platform intended ?like Twitter? to share short texts, images and short videos. Run an instance of the Mastodon software.





EU Video: multimedia platform for sharing videos and podcasts, comes to replace the service provided by YouTube. Run an instance of the PeerTube software.





Neither of the two platforms are designed —for now— to support the registration of private users

In time for Musk’s landing on Twitter

This move by the EU comes precisely the day after the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, boasted of having “finished the new Digital Services Law in time” for the landing of Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter, and that he warned him that in the EU “there are rules that he has to comply with” – when Musk had admitted hours before that precisely it is the legal norms that should mark the only limit between what is permissible and what is not permissible and Twitter—.

In any case, news of EU Voice launch could help boost Mastodon’s visibility, a ‘metaplatform’ that aspires to become a viable alternative to Twitter. The founder of Mastodon, Eugen Rochko, made public a couple of days ago some data on the growth of the platform that shows how the rejection of Musk’s pro-freedom of expression project has affected him: