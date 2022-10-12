The EU meets today in Prague to assess alternatives to reduce the price of gas

The EU meets in Prague

The EU energy ministers will meet this Wednesday in Prague to analyze the design of a community platform for joint gas purchases, such as the one implemented by spain y Portugaland to discuss how to set a price cap on imports of that hydrocarbon.

“We have to have the joint purchasing platform up and running as soon as possible”said a senior European official about an initiative that Spain, France, Romania, Greece and the Czech Republic have been demanding for more than a year, but which has not yet materialized.

Ministers will also discuss how to extend to the rest of the EU the “Iberian model” enjoyed by Spain and Portugal since June and that reduces the artificial impact of the price of gas on the electricity market.

In addition, they will try to advance how to set a maximum price for all gas imports into the EU, an idea supported by at least fifteen countries representing 64% of the EU population, including France, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Slovenia or Greece, but of which Germany and the Commission are suspicious.

The principle is based on the fact that the EU is a huge international buyer that imports the vast majority of the 400,000 million cubic meters (400 bcm) of gas that it consumes per year, slightly less than half of what the United States burns (870 bcm). , somewhat more than China (345 bcm) and well above Japan (110 bcm).

Many Member States consider that the community bloc must assert its weight in the marketwhere they currently pay more than other buyers, and they believe that a maximum purchase price should be set for this.

But that bet scares some countries, with Germany in the lead, which after running out of Russian gas believes that this imposition could divert the methane tankers that transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) to other markets.

The EU energy ministers plan to review the possibility of implementing a platform throughout the bloc that reduces the impact of the price of gas on the electricity market

The objective is that the Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Samsonpresent at the end of the month a legislative proposal with some or all of the points discussed in Prague, which the ministers will analyze at the formal Energy Council to be held in Luxembourg on October 25, after a summit of heads of state and government on 20 and 21 where the energy will also weigh.

An attempt will be made to “finish the job” at the beginning of November, in what will be the fourth extraordinary council of energy ministers since July.

