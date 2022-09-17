The EU presidency called for the creation of a court to try war crimes committed in Ukraine

Ukraine emergency service team lift bodies from mass graves in Izium

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the temporary presidency of the European Union (EU), called on Saturday for the creation of an international court for war crimesafter the discovery of new mass graves in Ukraine

The call comes after the discovery of some 450 graves near Iyium, a city in eastern Ukraine, retaken from the Russians last week. Most of the exhumed bodies show signs of torture.

Forensic technicians exhume the body of a Ukrainian soldier with his hands tied behind his back from a mass grave at the site of a makeshift cemetery in the city of Izyum (REUTERS)

“In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and hateful” declared Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Twitter.

“We are in favor of all war criminals being punished” he added.

“I ask that a special international court be created quickly to punish the crime of aggression” Lipavsky insisted.

According to the researchers, some of the exhumed bodies had their hands tied behind their backs. Bodies of children were also found.

Mass graves found in Izium

The Czech Republic, a former communist country, is now a member of the EU and NATO and has taken in some 400,000 Ukrainian refugees. It has also provided some $150 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, invaded by Russia on February 24.

An exhumed body lies in a mass grave in Izyum (REUTERS)

Ukraine confirmed that the recovered remains have signs of torture

(Reuters)

Faced with this situation, the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenskyaccused Russia of torture and compared the situation so far revealed in Iziumone of the liberated cities in the region of Kharkivwith which they met their soldiers in Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

“It is premature to advance figures on the people who have been buried there. Investigations are still ongoing”, affirmed the Ukrainian leader, in a message broadcast by video, according to the portal UKrinform.

However, according to Zelensky, “there are clear signs of torture, humiliation and humiliation of the population. Furthermore, there are indications that Russian soldiers who were in the vicinity of that place fired simply for fun on those graves”.

According to Zelensky, the Russian troops would have incurred “atrocities” comparable to those revealed in Buchathe town on the outskirts of kyiv, where hundreds of bodies of civilians with signs of torture and apparently executed were found in April.

From the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine, backed by a UN commission and international investigators, accuses Moscow of war crimes in that town on the outskirts of the capital.

The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies reported yesterday that they have discovered ten torture chambers in the Kharkiv territoriessix of them in the city of Izium, another two in the city of Balaklia, one in the village of Hrakovo, in the Chuhuiv district, and one in the city of Vovchansk.

NO RESERVES TO CONTAIN ATTACKS

The beleaguered Russian forces still reeling from the devastating Ukrainian offensive they may not have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault on eastern Ukraineaccording to defense experts.

British defense intelligence analysts believe that Moscow has succeeded in establishing a new defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove, near the border between the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

The area is considered important, in part, because the capture of the Luhansk region, which is part of Donbas, was one of Russia’s main objectives.

According to experts, any substantial loss of territory in this area, one of the few main resupply routes from Russia’s Belgorod region, would “unequivocally undermine” Vladimir Putin’s strategy in the conflict.

This comes after the collapse of the Russian lines in the east, after an impressive Ukrainian offensive launched on September 6 that took the invaders by surpriseforcing the Kremlin to cede swaths of territory.

In its latest update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said that it is unclear whether Russia’s front-line forces have the adequate reserves or morale to resist another concerted Ukrainian assault on the eastern parts of the country.

(With information from AFP)

