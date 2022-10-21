The EU reached a consensus to implement urgent measures to stop the rise in energy prices

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen. (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)

The leaders europeans reached in the early hours of Friday in Brussels a minimum agreement on a “map” to move forward towards a common response to the energy crisis and at the same time preserve the unity of the bloc in the face of obvious divergences.

“We have reached an agreement on the energy issue,” announced the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who said that the citizens of the block will feel “very soon” the effects of understanding.

“There is the strong determination, unanimously sharedto act together as Europeans to achieve three objectives: lower prices, guarantee security of supply and continue working to reduce demand”, he pointed out.

The wording of Michel’s ad reflects the complexity of the negotiations held by European leaders, given the obvious divergences between countries, especially on the idea of ​​adopting a maximum gas price.

The 27 countries of the bloc have been discussing for several months how to deal with the exponential increase in energy rates, but now, with the approach of boreal winter, they are under enormous pressure to adopt concrete solutions to the crisis triggered by the invasion of Vladimir Putin to Ukraine.

On the opening day of this summit, the bloc’s countries agreed to promote joint and voluntary gas purchases that cover at least a mandatory target level of 15% of reserve fill targets.

They also supported “accelerating negotiations” with “reliable” producing countries, such as Norway y USAto “take advantage of the added economic weight” of the EU.

The leaders also ask for a specific project for a temporary mechanism to cap the price of gas for the production of electricity, a system already implemented in Spain and Portugal, and that France, in particular, asks to be extended to the entire EU.

Before the start of the summit, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croohad warned that if leaders failed to send “a clear political signal that (…) we will no longer tolerate high gas prices, it will be Europe’s failure.”

In the absence of knowing more details of what was agreed by the leaders, the Lithuanian president, Gitan Nausedareported that the leaders have commissioned the European Comission and to the ministers of Energy prepare “urgent decisions” on gas price limits, joint purchases and a reference price. “Our unity is crucial,” she remarked.

spain appreciates that a text on energy has been agreed upon, but believes that he does not collect enough ambitionaccording to government sources.

“The Commission has had the support of all the proposals it has made and we have asked him to go even furtherso in about two or three weeks the Commission will have to present them concretely”, said the President of France, Emmanuel Macronwho expressed his confidence that “at the end of October, beginning of November” the first measures will be underway.

After the consensus on the general lines of the necessary measures, the turn will pass next Tuesday to the EU energy ministers who will discuss the technical issues to try to specify the development of the proposals.

