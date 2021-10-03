The Eu Union offers away a map published in A1 to all voters: that is how you’ll be able to ask for it to be despatched to you on-line

The Publications Place of work of the Eu Union is a frame that produces and disseminates basic and prison publications on paper and digitally. Due to a tweet by means of Juan Ignacio Cortijo (@ CIJ37 within the social community) we have now discovered that as a result of they’re voters of Spain and different member states, we have now the fitting to have a published map (or a number of) of the Eu Union despatched to us.

Each the request and the sending of the map in A1 and A4 are without spending a dime for individuals who request it, and consistent with Juan Ignacio, is up to date to this yr and simplest takes a couple of days to reach. Let’s examine the way to observe on-line.







The map comprises knowledge for every Member State akin to foreign money, house and inhabitants.

You’ll obtain the map in PDF or request that it come house to you in print





To get the map, we should cross to this hyperlink from the Publications Place of work. As soon as in it, we first have the ability to obtain the map, by means of clicking on ‘Obtain and languages’ or on ‘Obtain’. We’re introduced to obtain the map in PDF within the respectable languages. It occupies 3.7 MB and is vector, so we will amplify it up to we wish, to print or to paintings with it in instructing, for instance.

If what we wish is for them to ship us the map, we will be able to have to visit that very same site, cross down a bit of and within the ‘E-newsletter knowledge’ tab select the language of the map whether or not we select A1 or A4 dimension . In that sense, it’s a must to know that Spanish language isn’t to be had presently, however it’s most likely that they’re going to fill up quickly, as a result of till a couple of days in the past there have been devices left.





After having decided on the indicated language, we will be able to must click on at the blue button ‘Order a replica’. This may occasionally upload the order to the cart, which we will see on the best of the internet. Afterwards, the internet will point out the cost of the map, which on this case is 0. We will ask for a map of every language, as much as 20 maps, however no longer ask for multiple in keeping with language. Once we click on on ‘proceed buying groceries’ we will be able to be requested to proceed with out logging in or logging in as common consumers.





From there you simply must fill within the non-public and delivery knowledge this is asked, and wait somewhat over every week to obtain this map.