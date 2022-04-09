The euphoric reaction of a group of PSG youth to meet Lionel Messi

The PSG youth teams enjoyed an afternoon with the Argentine idol

This Friday the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) invited some of the stars of his first team to meet with a group of children who are part of the club’s youth team to enjoy a day full of joy. As it was expected, Lionel Messi It was the most applauded by the little ones and the moment went viral.

The French box shared a video of the moment in which the Argentine striker goes out to the grass of the Princes Park to meet no less than 30 young people who waited for his presence and were delirious to meet him. A shower of applause and the cry of “Messi, Messi” It was the reaction of these boys and girls who dream of becoming stars in the future.

The former artilleryman Barcelona He was very friendly with the little ones whom he greeted one by one and also took some pictures. Undoubtedly an afternoon that these guys will never forget. In addition, she had the fortune to meet other stars like Neymar, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi and Presnel Kimpembealthough none of these were received with as much euphoria as The flea.

Without a doubt, Messiwho a few weeks ago was whistled by a large part of the public of the PSG after the removal of the French cadre from the Champions League in the hands of real Madridcontinues to be a hero for the new generations who yearn to be like him and become great figures of the world elite.

The Argentine, who scored a goal last Sunday in the Parisian side’s 5-1 win over Lorient, will be back on the pitch this Saturday when he faces Clermont for day 21 of the League 1 who leads comfortably: he takes 12 points to the Olympic Marsella, your escort. It is worth remembering that those led by Mauricio Pochettino were eliminated from Champions League and of the French Cupso his only commitments from here until the end of the season will not be for the domestic league.

