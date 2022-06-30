The euphoric reception that Héctor Herrera had upon his arrival at the Houston Dynamo

The Mexican reinforcement of the Houston Dynamo FC has already arrived in the US to start the next season with the club (Video: Twitter/@HoustonDynamo)

A new stage will have the race of Hector Herrera in professional soccer; after becoming the team’s signing Houston Dynamo FC from MLS (Major League Soccer) for the 2022 season, departed from Spain and has already arrived in the new city of the United States where it will compete prior to the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The afternoon of Wednesday, July 29 Héctor Herrera arrived in the United States accompanied by his family. Once he stepped out into the Houston airport lounge he noted the number of fans who had gathered there to greet him. Between flags, songs and endless signs with his name is how he was received HH.

For several hours, groups of fans gathered at the airport to see the Mexican soccer player arrive. As time went by, the airport was filled with the colors of Héctor Miguel’s new team. Once Herrera left the room, the chants began; to the beat of “¡dale, dale Dynamo!” The youth squad from Pachuca greeted the fans who received him.

Héctor Herrera arrived at the Houston Dynamo to join the MLS (Photo: Twitter/@HoustonDynamo)

On their way agreed to sign the club jerseys that already had their name printed, also gave away photographs and signatures on the flags carried by fans to the Dynamo team. The emotion was so great that at some points the footballer was surrounded by the fans who were glad of his arrival.

His passage through the entire airport was interrupted as took the time to attend to the fans who were approaching him. Between phrases like: “Welcome”, “welcome Héctor”, “welcome to Texas” or “Thank you Herrera” is how he walked through the corridors of the airport.

The official account of the Dynamo cadapted different scenes in which the midfielder thanked the public for showing affection and how it was that he reciprocated the euphoria of the place taking a few minutes to pose for photographs and leave his signature printed on the shirts of the American team. He uploaded some videos to his social networks to show off how the reception unfolded.

MLS fans chanted the Mexican player’s name as soon as they saw him arrive (Photo: Twitter/@HoustonDynamo)

Different MLS fans approached the player and although they addressed him in English, the ex Atletico Madrid footballer attended to the vast majority of people who asked for a photo or autograph. Others chanted the midfielder’s last name and when they saw that the reception corresponded, they shouted louder “Herrera, Herrera!”.

Another peculiarity is that the fans respected the security guidelines and maintained order throughout Héctor Miguel’s stay at the airport.

Since it was announced that the 32-year-old midfielder would reach the MLS, the fans had a good reception for the Mexican figure, as they were excited to see a high-quality midfielder play who had already competed in LaLiga of Spain and that he even participated in the Champions League.

Héctor Herrera officially said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter/@HHerreramex)

Nevertheless, among the Mexican commentators his decision was not well seen since the quality of the MLS with that of European football was questioned. One of the harsh critics of his decision was David Faitelsoncommentator for ESPNwho assured that the decision of the also national team was not the appropriate one prior to the World Cup.

But, in contrast, Javier Chicharito Hernández congratulated his former partner in the Tri for deciding to play in the North American league, so he predicted that it would be a difficult rival to beat.

KEEP READING:

Eight years after #NoEraPenal, this is how the Netherlands made fun of the Mexican National Team

New agreement between the FMF and Liga MX with Serie A and the Italian Football Federation

‘Toto’ Salvio, the new Pumas reinforcement who was accused of running over his ex-partner