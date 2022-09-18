The European Commission asked to freeze USD 7,500 million to Hungary for violating the rule of law

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Reuters)

The European Commission (EC) proposed this Sunday suspend the disbursement of European funds worth 7.5 billion euros to Hungary (USD 7,512 million) for its continuous violations of the principles of the rule of lawespecially in the fight against corruption and fraud in public procurement procedures.

Specifically, Brussels asks “to suspend the disbursement of 65% of the commitments of three operational programs of the Cohesion Policy for an estimated amount of 7,500 million euros, which represents more than a third of Hungary’s cohesion allocation”, The European Commissioner for Budgets, Johannes Hahn, reported at a press conference.

Brussels decided to take this step waiting for the Hungarian government of the ultra-conservative nationalist Viktor Orbán to implement the promised reforms to resolve the deficiencies detected by the community authorities and which led to the activation of the file.

“Our conclusion is that the proposed corrective measures could, in principle, solve the problems described in the notification if they are correctly specified in the relevant laws and applied accordingly,” said Hahn, who however warned that “important details remain to be determined and evaluated”.

Therefore, the Commission’s assessment is that there is still a risk to the budget at this stage”, he determined.

Press freedom protest in Budapest (Reuters/file)

Hahn recalled that this case began when the EC notified Budapest in April of its concern about violations of the principles of the rule of law, in the context that they could pose a risk to the proper use of the community budget.

He specifically referred to systematic irregularities and deficiencies in public procurementinsufficiencies in the treatment of conflicts of interest in the public sphere, deficiencies in the effective follow-up of investigations and judicial actions in cases related to funds and defisciences in the fight against corruption.

In July, the Commission informed Hungary that it would propose measures to the rest of the EU countries to protect the community budget, unless it developed adequate corrective measures to solve the problem, and from then on Budapest promised to adopt 17 initiatives. “With these measures, Hungary has made important and public commitments in the right direction,” celebrated Hahn, who praised this “constructive commitment, albeit late”, but warned that “what counts are the results”.

NEXT STEPS

freezing of funds it now has to be approved within a month by the rest of the Member States by qualified majoritywhich means that Poland – Hungary’s great partner in these matters – has no veto power.

However, this period can be extended for another two months: Hahn explained that they will present their proposal to the Member States no later than September 22 and will ask them, in fact, to extend the period for them to make a statement, since “the roadmap that we have agreed with the Hungarians to actually deliver on these 17 key elements needs some time.”

Budapest has promised to fully inform the Commission about the application of the corrective measures before November 19, according to community sources.

Hungary is one of the largest beneficiaries of the regional funds of the European Unionwith more than 22.5 billion euros allocated under the Cohesion Policy until 2027.

At the end of April, the European Commission activated the mechanism that conditions the disbursement of European funds to respect for the principles of the rule of law, which was agreed upon in the negotiations of the community budget for the period 2021-2027, and which had not been used before .

Hungary and Poland even blocked those negotiations due to their opposition to said mechanism and appealed to the European Justice, but later the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) endorsed the mechanism.

MORE FUNDS AT STAKE

The Commission could, if Hungary does not comply with the agreement, expand the percentage of funds that would remain suspendedcommunity sources pointed out.

Also, Orbán’s authoritarian drift keeps the approval of the Hungarian post-pandemic recovery plan frozenfor which the country could receive some 5,800 million euros.

Although there is no formal link between the two, the European Commission sees the approval of Hungary’s plan as difficult if the country has an open file of suspension of funds for violating the rule of law.

In this sense, the economic vice president of the Community Executive, Valdis Dombrovskis, recently warned that the recovery fund regulations stipulate that the plans must be formally approved before the end of 2022, so the resources allocated to Hungary could be lost.

The decision of the Commission, which was taken on Sunday due to the impossibility of the commissioners meeting next Wednesday due to incompatibilities with the agenda, has taken place in the same week in which the European Parliament warned that Hungary is already “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” and not a democracy.

(With information from EFE)

