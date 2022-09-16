The European Parliament no longer considers Hungary a democracy: it is an “electoral autocratic regime”

Conservative nationalist Viktor Orban (Reuters)

The rule of law in Hungary has degraded to the point where the country has become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy”highlighted on Thursday a Resolution of the European Parliament adopted by 433 votes in favor, 123 against and 28 abstentions.

The extensive resolution of 48 pages “deeply regrets that the lack of decisive action” by the European Union (EU) has allowed this to happen in Hungarya country ruled since 2010 by the ultra-conservative nationalist Viktor Orban.

The document also asks the European institutions to “pay more attention to the systemic dismantling of the rule of law” in the country.

The press service of the European Parliament highlighted that “Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy”. It also warns about precarious situation of minority rightssuch as the LGBTIQ community, Roma, Jews, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

The resolution (not binding) asks the European Council to “issue recommendations to Hungary as soon as possible (…) asking it to comply with all the sentences and recommendations” adopted.

Protest in Hungary against measures unfavorable to the environment (Reuters)

The MEPs also called on the European Commission “to make full use of the available instruments to deal with the obvious risk of a serious violation by Hungary of the values ​​on which the Union is founded”.

According to the Resolution, Hungary should not receive funds for post-pandemic recovery if it does not comply with the EU recommendations on the rule of law and court rulings.

Budapest receives almost 6,000 million euros from the post-pandemic recovery plan and remains the only country whose plan has not been validated by Brussels.

The EU adopted a so-called Conditionality Mechanism, by which each country of the bloc could only receive resources for its recovery if respect for the rule of law is verified internally.

Already in 2018 the European Parliament had opened a procedure against Hungary for “risk of gross violation of European values”.

Viktor Orban (Reuters)

Hungary’s response

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, stated that the resolution represents an offense and “an insult” for all citizens of your country.

“Well-paid MEPs should deal with the real problems of the European Union”, the head of the Magyar diplomacy told the press in Budapest.

He accused the MEPs of repeating the “lies with which Hungary is accused” and stressed that it is an insult to Hungarians who question “the functioning of democracy.”

“The Hungarians have decided four times in a row on what they want in the country,” said Szijjártó, referring to the last four legislative elections won with a large majority by the conservative Fidesz party of the prime minister, the ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán.

After coming out even stronger in the last elections despite the fact that the entire opposition formed a single coalition to try to remove him from power, Orbán formed his fourth cabinet in April.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

