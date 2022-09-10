The European Union agreed to restrict entry visas for Russian citizens

Reference image of a worker showing a blank Russian passport at the Goznak printing factory in Moscow, Russia. July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File

The European Union (EU) has formally adopted this Friday the decision to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russiawhich will mean restrict permits for Russian tourists in the community club from next Mondaywhich will be more difficult to obtain and will become worth 80 euros (80 dollars).

In this way, the EU approves the proposal made by the European Comission this week following the political agreement of the foreign ministers, who discussed this issue in Prague the previous week at the proposal of the Baltic partners and Finland.

In practice, this decision means that from Monday, when the rule will come into force, the visa application fee will cost 80 euros, from the current 35 euros. In addition it will be necessary submit more documents and there will be longer processing times and more restrictive rules for issuing permits multiple entries.

From the EU they allege that an agreement of this type is maintained with countries with which there is a relationship of trust and values ​​are shared, bridges that Russia has broken with the military invasion of Ukraine.

Baltic and Polish agreement to veto Russian tourism

The option of suspending the visa facilitation agreement with Russia was the meeting point between EU countries that called for a total ban, such as Finland and the Baltics, and those receiving tourism that claim to be more selective.

Yes indeed, the European Commission has given Member States autonomy to impose additional restrictions and deny entry to people they consider to be a risk to their security. Brussels will publish guidance to ensure coordination between member states, although it has already advanced that they will be able to review existing visas.

In this line, the governments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland announced this Thursday “temporary” ban on entry to these countries of Russian citizensincluding those with visas issued by countries in the Schengen area, since September 19, amid punitive measures against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from Europe Press)

