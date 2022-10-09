The European Union announced the sending of 1 million euros to Cuba for the passage of Hurricane Ian

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic. (EFE)

The European Union (EU) announced this Saturday that will contribute 1 million euros to help those affected by Hurricane Ian after passing through Cuba. The storm generated serious damage on the island, which left devastated areas already almost the entire territory without energy service. At least three deaths were also recorded and more than 50,000 people in the west and center were forced to move to safer places.

“Hurricane ‘Ian’ has caused a devastating impact in Cuba and it is estimated that 100,000 homes are affected. Today the EU will give one million euros to support those who suffer the consequences. These funds will be used for the immediate needs of the most vulnerable”, announced the diplomatic delegation from Brussels in Havana.

The money will go to the Union’s humanitarian partners with a presence in the area, in order to provide temporary emergency shelter, water and sanitation.

The EU also shared the message from the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid and European Emergency Response Coordinator, Janez Lenarcicwho highlighted the solidarity of the 27 European countries that make up the bloc with the Cuban people at this “difficult time.”

The damage left by the passage of Hurricane Ian through the island (ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP)

“The course of Hurricane Ian caused a devastating impact in several areas of the country. Our emergency aid will help provide vital support to those affected directly on the ground,” he added.

This is not the first aid that Cuba receives after the storm. In the last days to the island came assistance from Mexico, Venezuela and Argentinaas well as from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its regional affiliate in the Americas.

With 11 days to go before Ian makes landfall in Cuba, the island continues to face serious problems. This Saturday the Castro dictatorship admitted that there will still be blackouts and that the energy deficit will be almost 60% by today. Even in some regions such as the province of Pinar del Río -the most affected- 30% of the electricity supply has not yet been reached, according to the regime.

In this way, it is likely that a new day -consecutive- with cuts in the electricity supply throughout the country. However, blackouts have been common for several months there. Breakages and failures in the outdated thermoelectric plants, lack of fuel and scheduled maintenance leave the islanders constantly in the dark.

People protest asking for the restoration of the electrical service that collapsed due to the devastation of the hurricane (AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa)

This, in turn, adds to the grave crisis that for two years has affected the lives of the inhabitants. The coronavirus pandemic added to errors in economic and monetary policy have deepened the shortage of food and medicine, have caused a rise in inflation and have resulted in constant demonstrations.

As a result of this, according to the independent media Inventory Projectin the last three months there were several dozen protests in Santiago de Cuba, Havana and Nuevitas, among others.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

