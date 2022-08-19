The European Union condemned the deployment of Russian hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad and Moscow says they will be on alert “24 hours a day”

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File)

The European Union has expressed its concern at the announcement of the deployment of Russian warplanes armed with hypersonic missiles in the Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, a territory for decades under the control of Moscow that is located between Lithuania and Poland, both member countries of the European Union. NATO.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported late on Thursday the deployment of three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at the Chkalovsk airfield, which will remain, according to the Defense statement collected by the Russian news agency TASS in “24-hour combat duty” as part of the implementation of additional strategic deterrence measures.

The Kremlin sent weapons and planes to its Baltic base

Kaliningrad is a territory of 225 square kilometers located between Lithuania and Poland that Russia took from the latter country after World War II. It is totally isolated from Russia, which had forced Moscow to reach agreements with Brussels to facilitate the transit of people and goods.

Russia’s announcement already had a response from the European Union, which has expressed its “concern” about the deployment of three planes equipped with hypersonic weapons in Kaliningrad, warning of the consequences it may have on the security of the area.

“Russia must be aware that it will be responsible for the consequences of these steps on peace and stability in Europe,” said the spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs, Nabila Massrali.

The Russian plane had already been the scene of tensions due to the application of European sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. The spokeswoman took the opportunity to insist on the European message to the Russian authorities so that Moscow “immediately” cease aggression against Ukraine, withdraw troops from the neighboring country and participate in good faith in peace negotiations.

The Kremlin and weapons of mass destruction

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev spoke on Thursday about his country’s nuclear potential and the potential risk of a war involving such weapons.

“Events in Ukraine showed that a clash with the collective West is a real possibility,” he said while emphasizing that a “direct confrontation with the United States and NATO is not in our interest.”

Nechayev assured that “Russia, as a nuclear power, will continue to act with the utmost responsibility” and added: “Russian military doctrine envisions a nuclear response only in retaliation for aggression involving weapons of mass destruction or in a situation where the very existence of the state is threatened.”

“We start from the assumption that the United States and NATO are aware of where their aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric with an emphasis on the possible use of nuclear weapons can lead,” said Nechayev, who repeated Putin’s words in coincidence with other atomic powers and repeated few days: “A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought.”

