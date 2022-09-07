The European Union defies Putin’s threats: he proposed to set a ceiling on the price of Russian gas

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed this Wednesday that member states agree on a maximum price for Russian gas importsas part of measures to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

“The objective here is very clear. We must cut Russia’s income that (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin uses to finance this heinous war against Ukraine.”told reporters the president of the European Commission.

Likewise, Von der Leyen, launched a proposal to limit the benefits of nuclear and renewable energy companies, given the exorbitant prices of electricity due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“Low-carbon energy sources are registering windfall revenues, which do not reflect their production costs”said the official, who added that “the time has come for consumers to benefit” from the low costs of energy from that source.

Previously, the Russian president, Vladimr Putin, had already threatened not to supply gas, oil, or coal to the “detriment” of his interests after the proposals of the G7 and the European Union to put a cap on the prices of crude oil and gas. Russians.

“There are commitments established in the supply contracts. And if any kind of political action is taken that contradicts the contracts, we just won’t honor them.”Putin said at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the capital of the Russian Far East.

The head of the Kremlin stressed that Russia will not supply “absolutely nothing if this contradicts our interests, in this case economic, we will not supply gas, oil, or coal.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), has also proposed a “macro financial assistance” package to Ukraine worth $4.9 billion in financial aid to Ukraine. This is the latest installment of a promised $9 billion rescue package agreed by European Union (EU) leaders in May.

“The situation in Ukraine requires our full support”Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

With this proposal, Brussels seeks to redouble aid to kyiv with assistance that complements the 9,000 million dollars that the EU has already allocated in financial, humanitarian and military aid. The proposal will have to receive the approval of the Member States and the European Parliament.

A European diplomat said the bailout was part of $39 billion in aid pledged by the G7 group of countries to shore up Ukraine’s ailing public coffers.

Originally promised by European leaders in May, the $9 billion was delayed as some member states discussed whether a country at war was in a position to sign long-term loans.

Brussels disbursed the first billion euros of the package in early August, and on Wednesday the commission said the remaining three billion “will be provided as soon as possible.”

The package announced on Wednesday must still be approved by the countries of the bloc, and will be discussed on Friday during a meeting of European economy ministers in Prague, in the Czech Republic.

The government of Ukraine maintains that it needs about 5,000 million dollars a month to keep the country’s economy running.

(With information from AFP)

