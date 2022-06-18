The European Union gives away these gigantic maps and printed publications: so you can receive them for free at home

Some time ago we were able to write about the Publications Office of the European Union, a body in charge of offering the citizens of the European Union a multitude of publications of various kinds. In fact, we learned that, being citizens of Spain and other Member States, we have the right to be sent one or more printed maps related to the European Union. Although the thing goes further.

For the smallest of the house there are also interesting publications, so in addition to the maps of the European Union, we can get as many impressions completely free of charge. To do this, simply visit the official website and select one of the publications that can be sent to our home for free.

Publications and maps to get for free





In the previous article we talked about the gigantic map of the European Union in A1 size that we could request for free, taking only a few days to arrive at our home. Today we show you other publications that we can also request to be sent to usin addition to its corresponding download in PDF.

Although we can find publications of all kinds on the web, not all of them are free, nor are they all available for delivery. That is why we bring you here a few you can get for free. However, here we have a list of all the publications that offer.

map of the european union





As we mentioned in the previous article, we can get a copy of this map in A1 size for free. We have up to 20 languages ​​to choose from, and besides being able to request to be sent to us for freewe can also download it in PDF.

The map occupies about 3.7 MB and is vectorial, so we can enlarge it as much as we want to work on it or use it for teaching.

Map of the European Union for learning





With a character designed for boys and girls, this fun map collects some of the customs of each country of the European Union and captures them through drawings all over the surface. The map is B1 size on paperand we can also request that it be sent to us for free.

In this case, the publication is multilingual, so it will come in all languages ​​so that we can also learn some words and phrases. Furthermore, we also find an outline of all the coins and banknotes that represent the euro. In addition, being vector, we will not have problems zooming without losing quality.

paper beginnings





Also intended for children, it is a publication in which we can find some basic data on the European Union, designed for learning. Furthermore, as we can verify, can be folded several times to get a paper Pac-Manideal for children to play.

We can also get the publication for free both in PDF, and in printed delivery home. We have it available both in Spanish and in 18 other languages, although they will only allow us one copy to send.

Europe, Better Together!





A 68-page educational kit where we can find a multitude of interesting facts about the European Union. It includes a multitude of drawings, and themes to sensitize students over 10 years of age, according to the organization.

We have 19 languages ​​to choose from, and in this post we have the possibility of choosing up to two copies in different languages ​​for free. The publication is in A4 size, and if we want to download it in PDF, it will occupy a total of 11.9 MB. In addition, here we also find a map of the European Union.