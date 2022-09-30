The European Union gives this comic to all citizens: so you can receive it for free at home

A few months ago we echoed the Publications Office of the European Union, which is an organization that offers the citizens of the Union different materials. On that occasion we highlighted one of the many maps that could be delivered to your home for free, but now we have seen that we have the right to be sent a really interesting comic at zero cost.

This book was published in 2020 by the European Commission and shows a story focused on the European economy. That is why it is not focused on a child audience, but for people who are old enough to understand certain situations or somewhat complex terms.

According to the website of the Publications Office, the synopsis of this comic is the following:

Justin planned to go on vacation with his friends, but his parents take him to spend a few days on a farm. He will soon be immersed in an adventure in which he will discover that modern agriculture can produce high quality food and, at the same time, contribute to the European economy and the preservation of the environment. A chaotic ride on the back of the donkey Fred will lead him to Agatha, an elderly market gardener who is desperately trying to save her family home from real estate developers. Can Justin and Elena, the farmer’s daughter, help Agatha save her beloved home? Could the solution lie in her ancestral goblin jam? Justin and Elena are sure they can help her. But will they make it?

Download in PDF or have it sent to your home completely free





As you can see, despite the fact that it has a really simple vocabulary, it tells about peculiar situations, such as the mission that a family faces against some real estate developers. The solution will go through their own agricultural production and the jam they are producing throughout these pages.

In order to obtain this book, you will simply have to access the website of the Publications Office of the European Union. In case you want to download it in PDF, you just have to press the button Download and languages, choosing Spanish and then clicking on the PDF icon. At the moment it will be downloaded to your device and you can export it to a book reader.





But as we have mentioned before, there is also the possibility of Get the physical version for free. To do this you will have to go down a bit on the page, to the purchase section and select the language in which you want it. From then on, click on order a copy.

After this you will go to the shopping cart of the page, where you must fill in all your personal data. Between these you must enter your address, which will obviously be within the European Unionthe free sale being limited to 20 units per order.





It should be noted that shipping, like the product, is also completely free. And the receiving time will vary from region. In our particular case, when it came to the EU maps They took really little time, being able to have it in your possession in a week. We definitely recommend you buy it, since it costs you absolutely nothing and you may end up loving the story.