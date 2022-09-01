The European Union medicines regulator approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines adapted for Ómicron

European authorities approved the new version of the Pfizer and Moderna anticovid vaccines for the omicron variant with a view to containing a possible wave of infections in the fall and winter.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has supported this Thursday authorizing in the European Union (EU) the use of vaccines adapted to new variants of SARS-CoV-2 developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna as a booster for broader protection against COVID-19 in people over 12 years of age.

After an extraordinary meeting at its headquarters in Amsterdam, the EMA explained in a statement that these Bivalent vaccines “can extend protection against different variants and, therefore, are expected to help maintain optimal protection” against COVID-19 as the virus evolves.

New injections could be given at least 3 months after the last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine receivedand the agency warns that the original vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna “remain effective (as primary vaccination) in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths” associated with COVID-19.

“These vaccines are adapted versions of the original vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) y Spikevax (Modern) intended to attack the subvariant Omicron BA.1, in addition to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccines are adapted (that is, they are updated) to better match the variants that circulate, “said the European agency.

Vaccines are not up to date for the newer and more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types that have become dominant worldwide, and a decision on a vaccine to counter those variants is expected in a few weeks.

The studies analyzed by the EMA experts before giving their support to these vaccines showed that both preparations “can trigger strong immune responses” against BA.1 and the original variant of the virus in people previously vaccinated with the primary regimen, and were “particularly effective” in protecting against the Omicron subvariant than the original preparations that have been used so far in vaccination campaigns.

As for security, side effects that have been observed in clinical trials with the adapted vaccines are comparable to those observed with the original ones, therefore mild and short-lived”, he assured.

The EMA, which recalls the importance of adapted vaccines to combat the pandemic, since “It is not possible to predict how the virus will evolve in the future and which variants will circulate this winter,” It will now send its conclusions to the European Commission, which has the last word on the approval of these vaccines.

“Other adapted vaccines that incorporate different variants, such as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Ómicron, are currently under review by the EMA or they will be presented soon and, if authorized, will further expand the range of available vaccines, ”he adds.

Pfizer recently applied the authorization of an adapted vaccine against the two newer types.

The United States authorized its first anti-Omicron vaccines on Wednesday, approving injections from Pfizer and Moderna for the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.

Great Britain licensed the Moderna vaccine for type BA.1 in mid-August.

Most European countries already have the possibility of a new wave of infections in autumn and the need to reinforce the population’s immunity with a new dose, especially the most vulnerable and the elderly.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

