The European Union proposed a package of sanctions against Russia that plans to cap the price of oil

The European Union (EU) proposed on Wednesday an eighth package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine, including a cap on the price of Russian oil, as well as restrictive measures for those responsible for referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

“An oil price cap will help reduce Russia’s income, on the one hand, and will keep the world energy market stable, on the other hand. In this package, we are laying the legal foundations for this price cap”, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the German official, “Russia uses the profits from the sale of fossil fuels to finance its work.”

Von der Leyen recalled that “we have already agreed to ban the maritime transport of Russian oil in the EU from December 5, but we also know that certain developing countries still need supplies of Russian oil, but at low prices.”

For his part, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced that the new package of sanctions will include in the list of affected people “those involved in the occupation and illegal annexation of areas of Ukraine”.

Thus, he proposed to sanction the designated Russian authorities in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya”, as well as people who “organized and facilitated false referendums”.

Regarding the referendums held in these four Ukrainian territories to decide their annexation to Russia, Von der Leyen said that “they are an illegal attempt to seize land and change international borders by force.” And he added: “We do not accept fake referendums or any kind of annexation in Ukraine. And we are determined to make the Kremlin pay for this further escalation.”

Package includes new import bans on Russian products. “This will keep Russian products out of the European market and deprive Russia of an additional €7 billion in revenue,” according to von der Leyen.

also proposes expand the list of products that can no longer be exported to Russia.

“The goal here is deprive the Russian military complex of key technologies. For example, this additional aviation components, electronic parts and specific chemicals”, she added.

This eighth package of sanctions also will veto European citizens from holding positions on the boards of Russian state-owned companies.

