The European Union warned Russia that it must be “accountable” for the bombing of the railway station in Ukraine

The remains of a house destroyed by a Russian attack in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko

The European Union (EU) condemned on Thursday Russia’s bombing of a railway station in Ukraine and warned that “Those responsible will be held accountable.”

“The EU strongly condemns another heinous attack by Russia against civilians”tweeted the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, alluding to Wednesday’s bombing of the train station in Chaplinoin central Ukraine, which left at least 25 dead and 31 woundedaccording to the railway operator of Ukraine.

The EU strongly condemns another heinous attack by Russia on civilians: in #Chaplyne on #UkraineIndependenceDay. Those responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 25, 2022

For its part, Russia claimed that the bombing killed “more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen.” According to the Russian ministry, the train “He was on his way to combat zones” in eastern Ukrainewhere Ukrainian troops clash with those of Moscow.

The bombing, strongly condemned by several countries, occurred on the day of the Ukrainian national holiday, anniversary that coincided with the sixth month since Russia began its offensive in the country.

The covered body of an 11-year-old boy, who was killed in a Russian military attack, lies on the ground, in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. (REUTERS/Dmytro Smolenko)

The desperation of the father of the child killed in the Russian bombing (REUTERS / Dmytro Smolienko)

Borrell did not indicate how Brussels intends to hold Moscow accountable, but next week he will preside meetings of EU foreign and defense ministers in Prague to discuss the crisis.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February, EU bloc countries have imposed several rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow and many EU countries have supplied weapons to Ukraine.

But Borrell recently admitted that it will be difficult to continue to unanimously support the former Soviet republic in a context of rising energy priceswhich is affecting European businesses and consumers and threatens to cause a recession.

In Prague, the head of European diplomacy foresees propose that the EU offer military training to Ukrainian troops.

Some EU countries that share a border with Russia, such as Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, also they will propose that the EU ban the granting of tourist visas to Russian citizens.

