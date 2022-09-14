The European Union warned that it will maintain sanctions against Russia and expand financial support to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference on the energy crisis, in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenassured this Wednesday that the sanctions that the European Union has imposed on Russia by the invasion of Ukraine “are here to stay”, adding that the twenty-seven countries of the group will also maintain financial support for kyiv.

“I want to make it very clear, sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show determination, not appeasement. This has to be very clear. The same applies to our financial support to Ukraine,” he said. from the Leyen during the speech on the state of the union pronounced in plenary session European Parliament.

He argued that the European Union he has “regained his inner strength” and has been “up to the task” in the face of the challenge of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where “the Europeans did not hide or hesitate”.

At the beginning of his State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, The German contrasted the speed of the European response to the invasion with the “years” it took the community bloc to find solutions to the 2008 financial crisis or the “weeks” it took to react together with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“This year, from the moment Russian troops crossed the border, our response has been united, determined and immediate. We should be proud of it. We have recovered the inner strength of Europe,” he said. Von der Leyen.

The President of the European Commission also announced the disbursement of 100 million euros for the reconstruction of schools in Ukraine, the country’s access to European roaming and greater access to the single market; topics that he will discuss with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyin a surprise trip this Wednesday.

“We will work together with the first lady to support the rehabilitation of damaged Ukrainian schools. That is why we will provide what you need; 100 million euros, because the future of Ukrainians begins in schools”, she pointed out, recalling that 70 centers have been attacked by Russian troops in the course of the war.

“Brussels will work to ensure seamless access to the single market,” he said.

The president of the Commission had already traveled to the Ukrainian capital on April 8 along with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrellwhen a month and a half had passed since the beginning of the invasion and the community bloc had just approved the fifth package of sanctions against Moscow to veto Russian coal purchases starting last August.

Now, almost seven months after the beginning of the aggression, the situation on the ground has evolved and it is the Ukrainian army that is leading the counteroffensive both in the east and in the south of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities denounced this Wednesday that the Russian forces blocked Internet services in mobile telephony in the Luhansk regionlocated in the east of the country, without Moscow having ruled for now on these accusations.

“To increase defense capabilities, the Russians have turned off the Internet on mobile phones in the Lugansk region. Looted goods continue to be taken to Russia,” said the head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, Serhiy Haidaiin a message on his Telegram account.

“The occupation authorities in the Lugansk region keep saying that nothing threatening is taking place in the region, or in what they call a republic. Just in case, the Internet on mobile phones has been turned off, ”she ironized.

Haidai He stressed that “the local operator explains that it is an order from the occupation authorities to guarantee defense and security capabilities.” “Previously they did not focus on these issues,” he said a day after he said Russian forces had withdrawn from the city of Kremina.

