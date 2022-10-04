The European Union warned the Russian ambassador that it will not recognize the illegal annexations of Ukrainian territories

The Director General of the European External Action Service, Michael Siebert

Yesterday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) summoned the charge d’affaires of the Permanent Representation of Russia to the European Union for consultations to express its rejection of the annexations of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and ask him to reverse the decision.

As reported on Tuesday by the SEAE in a statement, its general director for Russia, Michael Siebert, met with the charge d’affaires of the Russian Mission to the EU, Kirill Logvinovwithin the framework of the coordinated action that the European Foreign Service has launched among the Twenty-seven so that they call the Russian ambassador in their respective countries to protest the annexations.

Siebert conveyed to his interlocutor that the EU will never recognize the annexations to Russia of the Ukrainian regionsreiterated Europe’s “unwavering” support for kyiv and demanded that the Kremlin “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its troops and military material from the former Soviet republic.

Russia currently has no ambassador to the EU, since Vladimir Chizhov’s resignation in Brussels in early September after seventeen years.

The convocation of the highest diplomatic representative of Moscow in Brussels is a coordinated action at the level of the Twenty-seven to respond to Russia’s escalation in its invasion of Ukraine, after the illegal referendums and the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed last Friday the annexation of four regions of Ukraine controlled by his army in the Kremlin and urged Ukraine to lay down its arms and negotiate to end seven months of conflict.

According to a statement from community diplomacy, this maneuver by the Kremlin is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. “The EU does not and will never recognize this illegal annexation by Russia. These Russian decisions are null and void and cannot produce any legal effect.”he stressed.

In this sense, Siebert urged Russia to cease the aggression against the neighboring country and immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

MOSCOW ACCUSES THE EU OF ANTI-RUSSIAN POLICIES

For his part, Logvinov presented the European diplomat with a copy of Putin’s full speech in which he acknowledged the result of the consultations and proclaimed that the citizens of these Ukrainian regions were Russians, a statement from the Russian delegation in Brussels reported.

In this sense, he affirmed that the non-recognition of the EU “does not affect the choice of the inhabitants of these regions in favor of Russia” and he also took the opportunity to denounce the European sanctions, assuring that they are “unilateral, illegitimate and unjustified” measures, pointing out the anti-Russian policies that, in his opinion, are carried out by the EU.

The Russian diplomatic representative emphasized the launch of a military assistance mission to Ukraine, to underline that these steps are a “direct involvement” of the EU as a “belligerent party” in the conflict in Ukraine “with all the consequences that this entails”.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

