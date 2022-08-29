The European Union will discuss banning visas for Russian citizens

Border controls between Finland and Russia (Reuters)

The European foreign ministers will open this Tuesday in Prague a complicated discussion on the request launched by Ukraine so that the European Union prohibit the entry of Russian touristsan initiative that generates bitter divisions.

The Baltic countries, Poland and Finland defend a common position of the European bloc on the proposal, which will be the central point of the agenda at a meeting that will start on Tuesday in the Czech capital.

Measure unprecedented in the EU, although a handful of countries neighboring Russia have already taken unilateral initiatives to limit visas to Russian citizens. As part of its sanctions over the war in Ukraine, the EU has already decided to ban visas for certain citizens linked to the Russian government, but the issuance of tourist visas has not been suspended.

Call from Ukraine

The idea was launched by the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, who called for Western countries to close their borders to all Russian citizens, including tourists, stating that they should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recalled that the Russians “overwhelmingly support the war, applaud missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and (the) murder of Ukrainians. Let Russian tourists enjoy Russia then.”

On its side, the Russian government reacted with outrage, calling the idea “irrational”, as well as promising retaliation.

The Czechs, who currently hold the rotating presidency of the EU, are pushing for a visa ban. Nevertheless, Germany, some other Member States and Borrell reject this measureclaiming it could break EU rules and cut off escape routes for Russian dissidents.

Crossing on the bridge in Narva, Estonia, on the border with Russia (Reuters)

Finland rises to the frente

Finland, a country with the longest border in Europe with Russia, As of Thursday, the number of tourist visa applications for Russian citizens will be reduced to only 10% of the usual thousand daily requests.

Finnish law does not allow an outright ban on the granting of visas based on the applicant’s nationality.

However, the decision taken in Finland will have an impact: as EU sanctions closed the airspace to flights from Russia, many citizens of that country use land routes through Finland to reach other European countries.

While, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have already stopped issuing new tourist visas to Russian citizens when Kremlin forces invaded Ukraine in late February.

(REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File)

Entry to the Schengen area

Russian tourists use visas for the Schengen area, normally valid in 26 EU and associated countries such as Switzerland and Norway. Those visas generally allow stays of up to 90 days in a renewable period of 180 days.

Those 26 countries received around three million Schengen visa applications last year, with Russians making up the largest group, with 536,000 of the applications.

EU sanctions require unanimity among all 27 member states, but Hungary, which has friendly ties with Russia, could veto a bloc-wide visa ban.

Also, Several EU countries – such as France, Germany and Portugal – insist that Russian journalists and other civilians who fear persecution should continue to be allowed entry.

And the head of EU diplomacy, Joseph Borrell – who will chair the EU ministers meeting in Prague – said banning all Russians from entering Europe “is not a good idea”.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Lithuania, in turn, has suggested that if an EU-wide ban is not agreed, it could seek a “regional solution”, possibly including Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Poland, to ban Russian tourists.

Training of Ukrainian troops

The European Union Foreign and Defense Ministers will also discuss options for set up a military training mission of the European Union for the Ukrainian forces.

Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for some time, especially so that they can handle the weapons that Western countries are giving to Ukraine to help it in its fight against the Russian invasion.

It remains unclear where an EU training program might be based and what mandate it might have, EU diplomats told Reuters ahead of defense ministers’ meeting on Monday and Tuesday. Borrell has given few details of his plans so far, limiting himself to stating that such a program would not be based in Ukraine, but in neighboring countries.

In a joint session with UN and NATO representatives, the defense ministers will also discuss the future of the EU training mission in Mali, which has been suspended, and of the UN peacekeeping force, MINUSMA, as concern grows over the growing Russian presence in the West African country.

The war in Ukraine, which has now lasted six months, remains a priority of the European Union’s foreign policy. When the bloc’s foreign ministers meet in Prague on Tuesday, the proposal to ban visas for Russians will be high on their agenda.

“parsing error”

Marie Dumoulin, expert of the group of experts of the European Council on Foreign Relations, pointed out that the call to ban the entry of Russians into Europe constitutes “a dangerous error of analysis.”

“Less than 30% of Russians have a passport, and their main travel destinations are Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

According to Dumoulin, a ban on such visas “will have exactly the opposite effect to that intended: by stigmatizing all Russians, we are feeding Kremlin propaganda that for years, and in particular since the offensive in Ukraine, has denounced the alleged Russophobia of Westerners.”

Meanwhile, Cyrille Bret, from the Jacques Delors Institute, pointed out that “the EU would contradict itself. This measure is contrary to the freedom of movement and the sanctions policy that has been followed so far by stating that it is not against the Russian people but against the regime”.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

