The EU’s economic response to coronavirus helps only Europe’s enemies | Yanis Varoufakis

Neglect concerning the headlines about €500bn to rescue Europe. Refusing to share debt across the eurozone threatens the union’s long run

Coronavirus latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Europe suffered a historical defeat on Thursday night. After weeks of impasse, the Eurogroup amassing of finance ministers, whose worldwide places share the euro, reached a selection on their collective response to the coronavirus pandemic’s monetary impact. Besides constituting an epic dereliction of accountability, the Eurogroup’s selection dealt a decisive blow to the principles of the Eu Union – rather a lot to the pleasure of Europe’s critics and enemies.

Most of continental Europe the utilization of the euro is in lockdown. The industrial shockwaves caused by way of a lockdown don’t care what international cash we use. Merely as within the UK, america or Japan, the precipitous falls in private incomes needs to be counterbalanced by way of actually in depth will enhance in public expenditure. If governments fail on this, the sum of non-public and public expenditure (which equals mixture income) will crash even faster, bankruptcies will burgeon and govt tax revenues will collapse extra inside the medium flip.

Proceed finding out…

