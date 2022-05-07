Genshin Impact is in the middle of version 2.6 now that the 2.7 it will take a little longer than expected to arrive, but do not worry, since we have content for a while and this has been confirmed by Hoyoverse announced the event list that will arrive during Month of May and that we tell you in the following guide so you can get Protogems and other rewards for free. Do not miss it!

Genshin Impact guide: the events that will arrive during the month of May

This is the event list of Genshin Impact that will arrive in the coming weeks and that will allow us to obtain free prizes to make Wish rolls and improve our team with useful materials.

Event “Spice up life”

Of the May 14 to June 7 we will be able to prepare special seasonings helping Nazafarin with his investigation. To do this, we will need to have reached Adventure Rank 20 to prepare the condiments and 28 to cook dishes and invite our companions to eat.





“Overflowing Wisdom” Event

Of the May 22 to 29, We will be able to get double the amount of talent upgrade materials by challenging the “Canyon of Oblivion”, “Taishan Mansion” and “Garden of Thoughts” domains. To do this, we will have to have made sure that the domains were previously activated.