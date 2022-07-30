The evocative Outer Wilds confirms versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with improvements

During the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, Mobius Digital confirmed these additions for the month of September.

Outer Wilds is one of those games that has managed to leave its mark on many players. Its time loop and its universe dazzled those who tried it at the time, and those who have not yet done so will have a new opportunity soon thanks to the announcement it has made Mobius Digital during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022.

Updates for free from PS4 and Xbox OneIn the trailer that we leave you at the top of the news you can check what title it will receive native versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that will make the game reach the smoothness of 60 frames per second, in the absence of confirming its resolution. In addition, those responsible have confirmed that they are working on correcting the Nintendo Switch version.

It must be made clear that those who have the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to update free to new versions, at no additional cost, including upgrades for the Echoes of the Eye DLC. For all this we will have to wait for the release date of these ports, which is set for the September 15 of this same year.

Outer Wilds was one of the great surprises of 2019 thanks to its original premise of launching us to discover the secrets of the universe, offering a unique exploration and survival title with a masterful concept that helped it win the award for best game of the year in some of the most important galas.

