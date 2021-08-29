The Ex-Amazon Worker Who Allegedly Hacked Into The fifth Greatest Credit score Card Corporate In The USA Has Posted About It On-line, The FBI Says.

Former device engineer Paige A. Thompson hacked into Capital One’s programs and won get admission to to data from greater than 100 million bank card consumers, prosecutors stated. Government say they tracked down the suspect after she allegedly mentioned it on-line.

Thompson was once arrested by means of the FBI in Seattle and charged with a unmarried rely of laptop fraud and abuse.

FBI agent Joel Martini submitted proof discovered on-line on Github, Slack, Meetup and Twitter within the indictment.

Discuss with the Trade Insider house web page for extra tales.

A Seattle device engineer was once at the back of Capital One’s primary knowledge breach, which affected greater than 100 million bank card consumers in america and Canada, prosecutors stated in a felony grievance.

Paige A. Thompson, a former Amazon worker, was once arrested by means of the FBI in Seattle and seemed in courtroom on Monday. She was once charged with a unmarried rely of laptop fraud and abuse, and may just resist 5 years in jail and a $250,000 superb.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Displays! 🎭🎬

The breach took place on March 22-23, 2019. In step with Capital One, customers and small companies who carried out for bank cards between 2005 and early 2019 had been the most important class of knowledge compromised.

FBI agent Joel Martini submitted proof discovered on-line on Github, Slack, Meetup and Twitter within the indictment.

Learn extra: Capital One Says It Was once Hit Through A Knowledge Breach That Affected Tens Of Hundreds of thousands Of Credit score Card Packages

Capital One Says It Was once Hit Through A Knowledge Breach That Affected Tens Of Hundreds of thousands Of Credit score Card Packages And: Amazon’s cloud was once on the middle of the massive Capital One hack, even supposing it doesn’t seem to be a mistake

Kevin Mitnick, a pc safety marketing consultant and convicted hacker, additionally posted on Twitter concerning the incident.

Scroll down to look the proof that ended in Thompson’s to arrest:

The Capital One hacker saved incriminating data on a github web page related to her actual identify and admitted to crimes on Slack, the usage of a username she used on different social media. Reminiscences:

1) Don’t devote crimes.

2) The entirety you are saying or do on maximum web pages/apps may also be shared with governments. https://t.co/8wTtIAr8Jc — Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) July 30, 2019