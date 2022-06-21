The exact moment when Checo Pérez lost his engine at the Canadian GP: “I’m stuck”

F1 captured the exact moment when Checo left the Canadian GP due to mechanical failure (Video: Twitter/@F1)

the weekend in Canada it was not beneficial for Sergio Czech Pérez because from the classifications he experienced different ups and downs that in the end ended up leaving him out of the Big prize. On lap 10 of the competition, the Mexican driver reported a engine failure y was stranded on a curveso he couldn’t continue.

The frustration experienced by the Mexican pilot was recorded and shared on social networks. The official account of Formula 1 captured the exact moment when Sergio lost speed and was subsequently left out of the competition. The event occurred when the drivers were running the tenth lap, meaning that the competition was just beginning and there was still a long way to go.

Through the official F1 Twitter account, he published the video of how it was seen from the RB18 single-seater the moment in which the engine no longer responded y Czech shared with his team of mechanics the bad news that left him with no chance to score points for the drivers’ championship.

Checo Pérez did not finish the Canadian GP (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

The images show how Pérez maintained a constant rhythm and suddenly it was heard how he slowed down and abruptly cut his career short. Czech He limited himself to saying on the radio: “I lost the engine, man”.

With a downcast tone, his mechanic accepted the fact as he barely managed to say “yes”, to which the Red Bull rider added:

“I’m stuck in gear.”

The vehicle of the native of Jalisco passed a curve and ended up parking in front of one of the stands of the public because he could not do more and had to be pleased with the applause that consoled Sergio Pérez for losing the Canadian Grand Prix and having been eliminated due to an error unrelated to his performance as a pilot.

Checo Pérez had engine problems during the Canadian GP (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

It should be remembered that Czech Pérez started from 13th position on the starting grid, so he looked for a way to get closer to the first places; she had already reached eleventh place and was very close to Daniel Ricciardo of McLarenthe difference in seconds was minimal, but the mechanical problems They did not allow Pérez to have a more relevant performance in the Circuito Gilles Villeneuve circuit.

From Saturday June 18, the day on which the final classification was carried out to define the starting positions, Czech He was involved in a spectacular accident due to the rain and the wet pavement. Sergio Pérez tried to make a tight turn, but due to humidity and tire traction, he was unable to turn his car and ended up crashing into the retaining wall.

Although the Mexican was not injured, the vehicle did present damage to the front, for which he no longer finished qualifying and was penalized. It was expected that this effect would be reversed at the Canadian Grand Prix, but it was not. Before the departure of the Guadalajara from the competition, Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull, spoke about what the factors could be so Max Verstappen’s partner had engine failure.

Checo Pérez had an accident on qualifying day in Canada (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

He pointed out that the accident could have left late effects and that it affected the gearbox, since it was broken and was responsible for Czech his participation in Canada did not end.

“The gearbox is broken; we suspect Consequential damage from yesterday’s incident, although the impact did not directly affect the gearbox. We have to investigate that, it’s a shame,” Marko said. ORF.

On the other hand, Helmut Marko accepted that the part that failed was also not in optimal conditionthat is, it had a short “useful life” period.

