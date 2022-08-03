The exasperating moment a skydiver gets tangled up in the air and saves his life just before impact

Kevin Philipp filmed the moment he almost lost his life



Extreme sports lovers know that they risk their lives in each test because beyond the security measures they take into account for their activities, there are factors that end up being uncontrollable and therefore their search for adrenaline can lead to death. This almost happened to the American Kevin Philippwho shared the video of his jump on social networks.

The American daredevil who enjoys acrobatic parachute jumps suffered an altercation in full descent that almost cost him too dear. After surviving, having been able to activate an emergency parachute when there was little left for the impact, he recounted his experience in Youtube.

There he explained that when he was trying to perform a trick, he got entangled with the fabric and the cables, causing the speed of his fall to increase dramatically. But the worst thing was that he also got stuck in the break line, so for a few seconds he couldn’t open the emergency bags. “The last chance was to manually open the ransom package. Estimated Time Remaining: About 1 second This was not the day to die! Thank you!!!” he wrote explaining that at the last breath he was able to save his life.

“In aerobatic paragliding we face a lot of trial and error when learning the tricks. With 2-3 rescue parachutes and a lot of height, we can safely train this type of sport. This occasion is quite unfortunate and rare. Just to keep in mind. Fly high, land safe,” she concluded.

Some users asked him why he couldn’t immediately open the emergency parachute, to which he replied: “I’m still wondering and I may do it soon (check the full video to find the reasons), but I’m quite busy these days. ”. In the comments he also explained that en at first “both bags failed”, until he was able to remove one of them y activate it manuallyas seen the instant the video freezes.

If you haven’t achieved your goal, Kevin Philipp He would have died on impact or at least would have suffered really serious injuries. All because of one “strong turbulence”, sAs he described when detailing that it was something infrequent. Luckily for him, his experience and concentration allowed him to avoid misfortune.

