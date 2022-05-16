The excesses of two Formula 1 drivers in a Miami hotel: they destroyed a room and threw them out of the pool

Before the start of the activity Ricciardo and Norris paraded with these shirts

It often happens that pilots of the formula 1 when the calendar leaves Europe take some “licenses” and be more relaxed. The first Miami Grand Prixwhich had a frame of glamor faithful to the North American style, and with an air of “graduation trip or end of course”, led some to commit certain excesses, as happened with the runners of McLaren, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardowhich damaged part of the Hilton Bentley, where they stayed.

Both confessed it to the British media Dailystar and it is not that they celebrated a victory or a podium either, since in the race held in the State of Florida, Norris ended up outside due to an accident (without physical consequences) and Ricciardo finished 13th, in what was a bad weekend for the team that ranks fourth in the Constructors’ World Championship. We will have to see how it affects the priests of the historic English team

The truth is that the pilots recognized that they were at fault. “I mean, I didn’t just destroy the room, I destroyed the entire floor.”, recognized Ricciardo. “They kicked us out of the pool. We were being naughty in the pool and everyone, not just me, we were expelled. So we went up to the rooms and had a nice party. And that was it, so I apologize if there were disturbed people upstairs and downstairs. But yeah, it was a lot of fun,” Norris admitted.

Ricciardo and DJ Martin Garrix at the pool where they were kicked out (@MartinGarrix)

The wild night was before the race, which aggravates the situation. It is true that in the previous one there were presentation events of the competition and even some cocktails in the corporate offices of the teams that are located in the internal area of ​​​​the boxes, but they were in the afternoon, and late at night everyone retired to the hotels to rest, except for the McLaren duo who had other plans.

While Ricciardo thanked the hotel employees for their work in keeping their flame-retardant jumpsuits and the rest of the clothing they used over the weekend clean: “I will say something that is not too crazy, but they do it very well to help me stay safe. fresh on race day. There have been many occasions where we sweat in our suits and sometimes we wear too many on a race weekend and need them to be cleaned or washed in a short amount of time. They are very quick and efficient at returning smelly laundry wonderfully clean.”

The well-known hotel chain has had a commercial agreement with McLaren for 16 years and its members stay there on every trip they make around the world. This year the Máxima calendar has 23 events and the riders and the rest of the delegation from the Woking squad always have a place to rest.

Russell stopped by the pits with a camera on his head. The English apologized for his conduct (@landonorris)

In sports, in 2022 McLaren will seek to regain third place in the Constructors’ Championship, a merit it achieved in 2020. Last year he returned to victory after nine years thanks to Ricciardo’s victory in Monza, Italy, but he finished fourth in the contest behind Ferrari.

While Norris wants to get his first win in the category in which he has six podiums, all with the same British team. He is 22 years old and is one of the young people with the greatest future in a guard they lead Max Verstappen (Red Bull) y Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and add up George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), Stephen Ocon (Alpine), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Taurus) and Alex Albon (Williams).

F1 will return to action next weekend in Spain and it will be the sixth date of the season. At the Autodromo de Montmeló in Barcelona, ​​Leclerc will try to stay at the top of the competition, but Verstappen is stalking him after his triumph in Miami.

KEEP READING

The pearls of Monaco: Verstappen’s reaction to receiving an offering from the Fangio Foundation and Leclerc’s collision with a Niki Lauda Ferrari

From the persecution of fugitive convicts in France to the test in a “stolen” car: the adventures of Argentine Nico Varrone to reach the 24 Hours of Le Mans