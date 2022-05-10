The exchange between two players of the Argentine national team that Inter plans to offer a few months before the World Cup

One of the figures of the Argentine team could change teams (REUTERS / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)

On the countdown way to the next Qatar World Cup, the Argentine team is presented as one of the candidates to fight for the title in the Middle East. It is that after the historic consecration in the mythical Maracaná after beating Brazil in the final of the Copa América, added to the fact that she qualified four dates before the end of the Qualifiers and that she has an undefeated 31 games.

In this context, and when there are a few weeks left for the end of this season, the clubs in Europe are already thinking about the ups and downs in their squad for what is to come. In this case, There are two players from the National Team led by Lionel Scaloni who are in the orbit of a possible barter who wants to promote one of the greats of football in Italy.

As explained by the journalist Alfio Musmarra in the program Soccer Top 24and later replicated by European media, the idea of ​​​​Inter Milan would be to propose a swap to Atlético Madrid that would include Joaquín Correa in exchange for Rodrigo De Paulone of the strongholds of the Albiceleste team and who, like a striker, would have his place assured on the World Cup list.

Beyond that it did not come out if the intention of the Italian team would also be to add extra money in the operation, the idea is based on the fact that the club that has the Argentine Javier Zanetti As one of its main faces in the board, he already wanted to take over the services of the midfielder when he was a Udinese figure. It must be remembered that De Paul came to the mattresses at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, just after lifting the trophy with his team in Brazil. For the pass of the former Racing Club, Aleti paid him about 35 million euros.

Will De Paul change teams before the World Cup? REUTERS/Franklin Jacome

Despite arriving as one of the stars of the team that has Messi as its top figure, De Paul has not yet managed to establish himself as a key player in the scheme proposed by Diego Simeone. The midfielder had good appearances, but in the final part of the campaign, he started only two of the last eight games. The 27-year-old midfielder’s statistics show that, so far this season, he played 45 games and scored two goals.

In the case of Correa, he is also about to complete his first year with his new team, since he had just played for Lazio. His arrival at Inter was an express request from Simone Inzaghithe coach who came to the club after the abrupt departure of Antonio Conte after winning the Scudetto.

The former striker for Estudiantes de La Plata played 33 games with the Neroazzurroin which he turned four goals and distributed 2 assists. Mostly, Correa was a substitute and missed more than a dozen games due to different injuries.

A few weeks ago, the Gazzetta dello Sport He echoed this situation of De Paul and gave details of Inter’s intentions to take the footballer who emerged from the Avellaneda Academy. According to the Italian newspaper, the steering wheel would not be comfortable with his presence in the Spanish capital. Although he had all the confidence of Cholo in his arrival, in the last half he lost ground and even seemed to be behind in the consideration of the coach with other footballers like Geoffrey Kondogbia or the mexican Hector Herrera.

A clear example of this was what happened in the definition of the Champions League. In the round of 16 against Manchester United, De Paul started the second leg at Old Trafford and in both games against City he started from the substitutes’ bench.

Joaquín Correa arrived at Inter Milan this season (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

