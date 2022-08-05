The exciting definition of the 200 meters that the “new Usain Bolt” lost by six thousandths

Bolt’s heir lost the 200m final



The Cali 2022 Under-20 World Athletics Championship entered its final stage and a major blow occurred in one of the event’s great attractions. The Israeli Blessing Akawasi Afrifah surprised the native of Botswana Letsile Tebogo, who was the main candidate and is the one targeted to be the heir to Usain Bolt, a legend of this sport.

The native of Botswana seemed to be a fixture in the race after his impressive performance in the 100 meters in Colombian territory and his sure walk in the qualifying heats of the 200 meters. However, the Israeli was left with eternal glory with a film ending that was defined by “photo-finish”.

Within these vibrant seconds, Tebogo had a good start and everything suggested that the logic would be fulfilled and he would keep his second gold medal; but Afrifah had the best walk of his career to prevail by just six thousandths of a second, which allowed him, in addition to keeping the first place on the podium, with the world championship record in the Under 20 category.

The Botswana sprinter won the final of the 100 meters of the U20 World Cup in Cali, Colombia, with a world record in the category

Blessing Akawasi Afrifah stunned the world with a 19.96 (.954) while Tebogo took silver with a 19.96 (.960). Both took a considerable difference from the rest of their competitors, since the last place on the podium and the bronze medal was awarded to the Australian Calab Law, with a time of 20.48.

Then, without a medal, the South African Benjamin Richardson (20.55), the American Brandon Miller (20.64), the Jamaican Bryan Levell (20.72), the British Jeriel Quainoo (20.73) and the Turkish Anthony Smith (20.87) finished.

It is worth remembering that Tebogo, 19, had just stayed with the gold medal in the 100 meters after achieving the mark of 9.91 seconds in the test definition. In this way, lowered his own record that he had achieved twice so far in 2022: in April of this year he registered 9.96 in a competition in his country and, a few weeks ago, within the framework of the Senior World Cup in Eugene, USA, he scored 9.94s in his first series to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

In the last edition of the event that was held in Nairobi in 2021, he was consecrated in the 100 meters with 10.19 seconds and the silver was hung in the 200m with a mark of 20.38. In June, she stood out again after winning the same test in the African Championship with a better time (20.26).

KEEP READING:

The “new Usain Bolt” broke the youth record for the 100 meters and challenged his rival before the finish line