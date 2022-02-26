The exciting message of Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev in the midst of the war in Ukraine

The Russian tennis player signed the camera after his triumph in Dubai and referred to the war between Russia and Ukraine

since 48 hours, the world was shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine promoted by Vladimir Putin. In the midst of the war conflict, dozens of events took place in the sports field: from the dramatic request of several Brazilian, Argentine and other soccer players who asked for help to leave the territory occupied by force, to messages from athletes from different disciplines who spoke out against what happened.

In the last few hours, there a Russian athlete who joined those requests. Within the tournament Dubai ATP 500the tennis player Andrey Rublev achieved an important victory to reach the final of the contest: exceeded by 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (5) to the Polish Hubert Hurkacz and now he will face the Czech in the duel for the title Jiri Veselywho beat Denis Shapovalov.

Once the match was over, one of the best rackets on the circuit, which is ranked 7th in the world ranking, took advantage of the classic greeting to the camera and signed a message with a special request: “No to war, please”Rublev wrote, in an attitude that went viral on social networks.

The tennis player from Russia is not the first to speak out about the war that is causing talk around the planet. Precisely, a compatriot like him is Daniil Medvedevwho from next Monday will become the new number one in the world of tennis officially instead of Novak Djokovicspoke about the situation in Ukraine and made his position clear.

Russian tennis player Rublev won and wrote a message of peace in the midst of the war (REUTERS / Suhaib Salem)

“As a tennis player I want to promote peace throughout the world. We play in many different countries. I have been to so many different countries as a junior and as a professional. It is not easy to hear all this news. I am for peace”Said the Russian tennis player who is playing the ATP 500 in Acapulco, in Mexico.

For his part, the one who will be his rival in the match that will define one of the finalists of the tournament that is played in Mexican territory, also referred to the Russian attack. “I can give my opinion as a citizen, not as a tennis player. I don’t want to talk about culprits, what the problem is or not, but whatever it is at this point and in the century we are in, it seems incredible to me that there are wars”, he analyzed after his victory against the American Tommy Paul who deposited him in the semifinals .

“It escapes my head in every way. I can’t understand it, I hope it ends as soon as possible. Let there be the least affected possible, the least possible losses, let it be over now. This is devastating, incomprehensible news”added the 35-year-old Spaniard who has just won the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year in professional tennis.

In the last hours, there were many reactions in the sports world. One of the most moving was the crying of the players of the Ukrainian basketball team in the preview of the match they played against Spain for the qualifiers for the FIBA ​​World Cup in 2023. At the Palacio Municipal Vista Alegre stadium in Córdoba, a minute of silence was held before the start of the game and the tears of the visitors were seen.

On behalf of the hosts, both the public of the Spanish city and its sports authorities paid him various tributes and displayed flags with messages of support due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

