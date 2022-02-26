The exodus in the first person: the travel diary of the Spanish coach who escaped from Kiev after the Russian attacks

Lluis Cortés (left) is one of the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine after the Russian attacks

About five o’clock on Thursday morning the bombs exploded who started the invasion of russia, which caused millions of Ukrainian citizens to be jolted awake by the noise of the explosions and the fear of knowing that the attacks had begun. Among those people who woke up in the midst of panic and uncertainty was Lluís Cortéscoach of the Ukrainian women’s football team and former coach of the FC Barcelonawho immediately began his flight from Kiev.

The Spaniard, along with his partner Jordi Escurathe team’s physical trainer, packed his bags and, like hundreds of thousands of others, took the highway to the city of Lviv (Leópolis)in western Ukraine, to leave the country. The goal was to cover the 500 kilometers as soon as possiblebut of course, the traffic prevented them from doing it in the expected time.

“Right now we are in a van that the soccer federation has provided us with. trying to leave Kiev to go to Lviv”, commented Cuts in one of his first tweets made around noon at the start of a trip whose final destination is Poland.

With the airspace closed, a land exodus began to the west by hundreds of thousands of citizens who tried to escape as far as possible from Kiev and from combat zones.

Cuts and the physical trainer Jordi Escuraboth residents in SpainThey arrived on Wednesday at Kiev to resolve a bank transaction a few hours before Russia launch a large-scale military operation against Ukraine. Both were in a hotel in the capital, where they were in contact with the Spanish embassy and the Ukrainian soccer federation at the expense of making a decision.

“The situation is chaotic because there is a lot of traffic and we move very slowly, but we are fine and in contact with the Spanish embassy. We will continue to report, ”wrote Balaguer’s coach. Three hours later Cortés shared an image of a family sitting in a square with their suitcases: “We are finally on the M-06, the main road to Lviv. Traffic is very heavy and progress is very slow. Patience. Kiev leaves us images like this right now: Prepared for the trip”.

The number of vehicles made progress slow and the day was soon over: “It is nightfalling. Change of driver in the van. This gentleman leaves us in the hands of his companion and returns to Kiev WALKING to join his family and start a new path with them. Pro or hero?”, Cortes wrote next to an image of Dima, the driver of the truck, when they had already traveled almost five hours.

“We continue on our way… in 6 hours we have traveled about 35 km. Moving away from Kiev. We have about 500 km left to reach Lviv. Heavy traffic follows but seems a little more fluid than before,” he later noted. Such was the traffic jam caused by fear that at one point the driver chose to take the road on the opposite side, since no one used those lanes on their way to the capital.

“All highway lanes occupied in the Lviv direction. Finally our driver has decided to go against the direction to save time. Thousands, thousands, thousands of people leaving Kiev, and many of them leaving EVERYTHING behind and not knowing where to go”, he explained Cuts in a tweet that he accompanied with an image where it is seen that there are several cars traveling the wrong way. Another photograph that describes the anguish of these families.

Time passed, but the distance seemed not to shorten: “This remains the same… We are about 350 km from Lviv. In other words, in almost 11 hours we have traveled about 150 km. But nothing invites us to feel fear. Uncertainty yes; I want to get there, too.”

Already by dawn, the Spaniard was finally able to get out of the collapse of cars. “We are closer to Lviv, about 250 km. There is no longer any traffic on the highway and we can circulate normally. It is shocking to see the gas stations full of so many cars and you begin to see some damaged vehicles on the shoulder…”.

Cortés coached the Barcelona women’s team until last summer, when he left the Barça club after winning the cup of the Reinathe League and the Champions League. After her successful stage, last November she agreed to take charge of the women’s team of Ukraine.

